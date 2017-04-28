    CB Kevin King Reportedly Only 'Green Room' Player Still at 2017 NFL Draft

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 25: Defensive back Kevin King #20 of the Washington Huskies reacts to call in the first half of play against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Husky Stadium on October 25, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
    Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

    Washington cornerback Kevin King is reportedly the only player remaining in the "green room" at the 2017 NFL draft heading into Friday's second and third rounds.

    Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports cited an NFL public relations representative when reporting the news and noted the other players have left Philadelphia.

    King explained his reasoning on his Twitter page:

    The cornerback played four seasons at Washington and notched six interceptions, 22 passes defended, 164 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. He was one of the Huskies' defensive leaders as they won the Pac-12 title and reached the College Football Playoff in his final campaign.

    King's NFL.com draft profile lists him at 6'3" and 200 pounds, and his size will help him compete with wide receivers at the next level for jump balls and red-zone fades.

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed the Washington product as the 10th-best remaining player after Thursday's first round and listed him among the players who "possess first-round talent."