WWE Payback 2017 Matches: Grading Hype Level for Each Announced Match on Card

Credit: WWE.com

The perfect build to a match creates excitement, generates intrigue and encourages anticipation for the event on which it will occur. Lack thereof is responsible for a lethargic product that lowers expectations and creates indifference.

Sunday night, WWE's Raw brand will present its Payback pay-per-view live from San Jose, California with a main event of Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. While that match has fans eager to see which direction WWE Creative takes it in, a lackluster build and nonexistent hype for the remainder of the card threatens to diminish its significance.

How did the hype for what could be a show essential to the build to this summer's top matches, rivalries and Superstars earn such a negative reputation ahead of its presentation on April 30?

Take a look with this preview of the WWE Network production.