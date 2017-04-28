Jurgen Klopp Says Barcelona, Real Madrid Would Struggle to Win Premier League

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a bold claim on Friday, telling reporters La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona would struggle to win the Premier League.

Per the Daily Mirror's David Maddock, the former Borussia Dortmund boss made the comments ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with Watford:

Even for the greats of Spain it would be difficult to win the Premier League. Madrid and Barca would be fighting for everything but it would be very difficult for them. In the Premier League there is nothing certain. The ­intensity is very high.

