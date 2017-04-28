    Jurgen Klopp Says Barcelona, Real Madrid Would Struggle to Win Premier League

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
    GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a bold claim on Friday, telling reporters La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona would struggle to win the Premier League. 

    Per the Daily Mirror's David Maddock, the former Borussia Dortmund boss made the comments ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with Watford:

    Even for the greats of Spain it would be difficult to win the Premier League.

    Madrid and Barca would be fighting for everything but it would be very difficult for them. In the Premier League there is nothing certain. The ­intensity is very high.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.