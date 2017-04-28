Cardinals Draft Budda Baker; Add to Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu Secondary

Cardinals Draft Budda Baker; Add to Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu SecondaryApril 28, 2017
The Arizona Cardinals added depth to their secondary Friday when they drafted Washington safety Budda Baker in the second round.
Budda Baker's now in the Bird Gang! #CardsDraft coverage: https://t.co/JudGmGkrAA https://t.co/BjcGHGGA7X4/28/2017, 11:37:06 PM
The Cardinals moved up to select Baker, providing the details of the trade on Twitter:
We have acquired pick #36 & #221 from Chicago in exchange for #45, #119, #197 & 4th Rd in '18. https://t.co/6ppYojYKD34/28/2017, 11:34:15 PM
Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm is intrigued by Baker and Tyrann Mathieu occupying roles in the same secondary:
Cardinals moved up for Budda Baker No Kizer Budda + Tyrann? Hmm4/28/2017, 11:31:31 PM
CBSSports.com's Tom Fornelli questioned, however, whether the trade was worth the opportunity to get Baker:
Wow, I’m surprised the Cardinals gave up that much to move up for a safety. That said, I was hoping the Bears would draft Budda.4/28/2017, 11:31:47 PM
Here's how others reacted to the selection:
There have been some better NFL and college prospects in Washington, but the best HS player I've seen in the state is Budda Baker.4/28/2017, 11:35:48 PM
With Budda Baker, none of the players on the Cardinals' defense, save for maybe Patrick Peterson, have an actual position. It's wonderful.4/28/2017, 11:36:10 PM
Arizona - Awesome, awesome pick in Budda Baker.4/28/2017, 11:32:58 PM
Baker brings plenty of athleticism to the safety position, and his NFL.com draft profile noted he is a former track sprinter who is "tremendously explosive." He can use that explosiveness to stay with receivers downfield, chase down running backs from the box or even attack the quarterback off the edge.
He posted 199 total tackles, five interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles in his three seasons at Washington. Baker was also one of the defensive leaders for the Huskies as they won the Pac-12 title and reached the College Football Playoff in 2016.
Marc Sessler of NFL.com called him the "top safety left in the draft" after the first round and acknowledged praise for his standing as a "fiery and plugged-in teammate."
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also complimented the Washington product:
Budda Baker is a little beast.12/3/2016, 3:14:44 AM
Budda Baker is more Tyrann Mathieu than Jabrill Peppers is.1/3/2017, 7:28:26 PM
Any Mathieu comparisons are notable, and Baker will look to fulfill his potential as a building block in the secondary for the Cardinals following Friday's selection.