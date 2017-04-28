Cardinals Draft Budda Baker; Add to Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu Secondary

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals added depth to their secondary Friday when they drafted Washington safety Budda Baker in the second round.

The Cardinals moved up to select Baker, providing the details of the trade on Twitter:

Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm is intrigued by Baker and Tyrann Mathieu occupying roles in the same secondary:

CBSSports.com's Tom Fornelli questioned, however, whether the trade was worth the opportunity to get Baker:

Here's how others reacted to the selection:

Baker brings plenty of athleticism to the safety position, and his NFL.com draft profile noted he is a former track sprinter who is "tremendously explosive." He can use that explosiveness to stay with receivers downfield, chase down running backs from the box or even attack the quarterback off the edge.

He posted 199 total tackles, five interceptions, 18 passes defended and three forced fumbles in his three seasons at Washington. Baker was also one of the defensive leaders for the Huskies as they won the Pac-12 title and reached the College Football Playoff in 2016.

Marc Sessler of NFL.com called him the "top safety left in the draft" after the first round and acknowledged praise for his standing as a "fiery and plugged-in teammate."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also complimented the Washington product:

Any Mathieu comparisons are notable, and Baker will look to fulfill his potential as a building block in the secondary for the Cardinals following Friday's selection.