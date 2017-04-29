NFL Draft Picks 2017: Full Listing of Grades and Results Before Rounds 4-7

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

It's nearly impossible to completely judge a draft class for at least a few seasons, but you can still evaluate how well each front office fared at accumulating talent.

Even if an organization wants to take the "best player available," there are still needs on every roster. Filling the holes with elite players that will help next season and beyond represents a strong draft. Conversely, those who reached for questionable prospects who won't make an impact might end up with some regrets.

Here are the full results from the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia through Day 2 along with grades for each team.

2017 NFL Draft Grades (Rounds 1-3) Team Grade Note Arizona Cardinals A- Brought in two big upgrades to an already talented defense in Haason Reddick and Budda Baker. Both could become early starters. Atlanta Falcons B Added more athleticism to the pass rush. Takkarist McKinley might not be a complete player, but the Falcons don't need him to be. Baltimore Ravens A The Ravens needed pass-rushers and found three of them. Still, offense could use some help. Buffalo Bills B Filled positions of need, but there appeared to be better options in each round. Lack of upside tempers expectations. Carolina Panthers A Cam Newton got a lot of help, even if it will require creativity from the coaching staff to take advantage. Chicago Bears C Mitchell Trubisky could be good, but he won't play right away and won't have much help around him when he does. Cincinnati Bengals B Joe Mixon will be the story, but he will help the Bengals on the field. John Ross was picked too early but will be useful. Cleveland Browns A+ Needed to add a lot of talent and they did just that while stocking up even more future picks. Dallas Cowboys A Few classes have more upside than this one with three players who can improve a defense that was a weakness last year. Denver Broncos B+ The Broncos are trying to get back to winning in the trenches, and they addressed that with the first two picks. Detroit Lions B+ Jarrad Davis and Teez Tabor could be immediate starters or huge busts. Sounds obvious, but this class might have the biggest range of outcomes of any one. Green Bay Packers A- Two versatile defensive backs in Kevin King and Josh Jones might be exactly what's needed to improve the defense. Houston Texans A Whether Deshaun Watson is the answer or not, the Texans needed to address the QB situation and did. Zach Cunningham could also be a steal. Indianapolis Colts A Malik Hooker and Quincy Wilson should turn a miserable secondary into a strength. Period. Jacksonville Jaguars A Not only did the Jaguars add a potential star RB in Leonard Fournette, they found someone to block for him in Cam Robinson. Kansas City Chiefs C Even if Patrick Mahomes reaches expectations, the Chiefs are a contender that did little to help them in 2017. Los Angeles Chargers A+ Philip Rivers will be extremely happy to add a big-time target at WR and two potential starters on the offensive line. Los Angeles Rams C+ The Rams tried to give Jared Goff help, but there's still a long way to go. Miami Dolphins A Solid value in all three rounds, with all three capable of becoming impact players by the end of 2017. Minnesota Vikings A- For a team without a first-round pick, the Vikings did an excellent job of improving the run game, which was biggest weakness in 2016. New England Patriots B Considering how long it took for the Patriots to make a pick, Derek Rivers should make a pretty big impact. New Orleans Saints A- Adding six players in the first three rounds is a good way to improve, especially with value additions like Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara. New York Giants B+ The needs were filled, although the fits didn't always make sense. The squad could still use some offensive line help. New York Jets B- Jamal Adams will make an immediate impact, but the Day 2 picks didn't do much to help the team. Oakland Raiders B+ Off-field issues could sink Gareon Conley, but he and Obi Melifonwu could help a lot in the secondary. Philadelphia Eagles B Although Sidney Jones is a steal when healthy, the timeline is a mystery. Major questions with other picks as well. Pittsburgh Steelers A+ Steelers continue to add athleticism on both sides of the ball and will be scary in the AFC. San Francisco 49ers A The first round was the best of any team in the league. QB issue likely wasn't solved, though. Seattle Seahawks B+ Malik McDowell is a divisive player, but good value in second round along with Ethan Pocic. Tampa Bay Buccaneers A O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin gives Jameis Winston two more big targets to play with in 2017. Tennessee Titans B+ Filled two biggest needs in first round with exciting players, but both could struggle to make an adjustment to the NFL. Washington Redskins A- Transported two key players from Alabama defense, which isn't a bad thing considering pass-rush problems.

Top Draft Classes

Cleveland Browns

Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

Any time you draft three players in the first round, good things should happen. That's what the Browns did with the selection of Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku.

Garrett was the clear top player in the class, and the Browns were smart to not overthink it. He will make an impact right out of the gate and could be a Pro Bowl pass-rusher within a few years. Njoku has that upside as well as being an elite athlete who will be difficult to stop at tight end.

Peppers is more of a mystery based on his lack of position, but he is a valuable commodity for a coaching staff willing to be creative.

Meanwhile, the Browns kept at it in the second round, taking the local product DeShone Kizer to potentially be the next quarterback. Although he is raw, Gil Brandt of NFL.com is one of many who like his upside:

The Browns were the worst team in football last season, but they did everything possible to improve for 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Philip Rivers remains a top quarterback, but his receivers keep getting hurt and he has been sacked an average of 38.2 times over the past five seasons. Having a solid running back in Melvin Gordon also wasn't enough to finish better than 26th in yards per carry last season.

The Chargers desperately needed to improve the offensive line, and adding a new No. 1 receiver would have been a luxury. This is exactly what the team did in the first two days of the draft.

Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney were two of the top interior linemen in the class, with Lamp especially capable of becoming a starter from day one. Both men should be able to clear out space in the run game while keeping Rivers upright.

Of course, the big star is Mike Williams as the No. 7 pick overall. The former Clemson star is 6'4" with great leaping ability and strong hands, meaning a quarterback can throw the ball in the air and let him do the rest.

With Keenan Allen being an injury risk, Williams could become Rivers' new favorite target.

Malik Hooker could have been another option at No. 7, with safety remaining a major concern. Still, the offense came a long way with just three picks this week.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17 NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill? Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson? Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer" Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt? Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land? Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land? The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land? Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks? Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles? NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys? Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016 Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI? NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony? Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors? Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era? Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting' Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016? Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

A few years ago, the Steelers were relying upon veteran defenders at the end of their careers. With some key draft picks, they now have one of the most athletic units in the NFL.

T.J. Watt and Cameron Sutton continue this trend. While Watt is relatively raw, he could learn from James Harrison and eventually replace him at outside linebacker. Sutton can eventually move alongside Artie Burns at cornerback.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is another exciting player to give the Steelers yet another dimension in the passing attack. Even with Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and others on the roster, this is a valuable addition to provide balance in the passing attack.

Finally, James Conner is as tough as they come in this draft and should provide valuable depth behind Le'Veon Bell in the backfield. Considering Bell has missed 14 games over the past two seasons and DeAngelo Williams is no longer on the roster, this is an important role going forward.

If the Steelers can add some depth at quarterback, it might be a perfect draft.

San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The 49ers needed talent all over the field, and they got two of the best defenders available in Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster in the first round.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus noted just how productive these players were in college:

New general manager John Lynch was happy with how the first round went, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN:

Although every GM tends to play up the prospects they just drafted, this certainly seems on the nose for the 49ers.

Assuming Foster is healthy, he and Thomas could become stars on this defense and help the unit once again become among the most feared in the league.

Unfortunately, there are still questions at quarterback, and C.J. Beathard didn't solve them. Although the Iowa product has value, the team would have been better off finding a quarterback with more upside who can develop in the system.

Brad Kaaya, Nathan Peterman or Joshua Dobbs might have been better options.

Ahkello Witherspoon might also take some time before he is ready to contribute at the NFL level.