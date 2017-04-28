C.J. Mosley's Contract Option Picked Up by Ravens

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have ensured they will have linebacker C.J. Mosley for at least two more seasons after exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

ESPN's Field Yates first reported the Ravens exercised Mosley's option for 2018. ESPN's Jamison Hensley noted the Ravens had officially exercised the option.

Despite only making the move now, the Ravens have made no secret they were planning to pick up Mosley's 2018 option.

"I’m sure that we’ll pick up his option," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters during the NFL owners meetings in March, per Hensley. "I expect C.J. Mosley to be a Raven for many, many, many years.”

The Ravens drafted Mosley out of Alabama with the 17th overall pick in 2014. He has started all 46 games he's played and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016.

Mosley, who will turn 25 in June, recorded a career-high four interceptions and tied his career high with eight passes defended in 2016.