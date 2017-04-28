Zay Jones to Bills: Twitter Reacts as WR Is Selected in 2017 NFL Draft

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills selected wide receiver Zay Jones with the 37th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

CBSSports.com's Will Brinson is a fan of the pick:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and WKBW's Joe Buscaglia noted Jones already has a level of continuity with the Bills' wide receivers coach:

Here's how others reacted to the selection:

Jones steadily improved over his four years with the East Carolina Pirates. As a senior in 2016, he led all FBS wideouts in receptions (158) and was second in receiving yards (1,746).

Those impressive numbers weren't enough for Jones to be a first-round pick, though. Granted, few expected the East Carolina star to be a Day 1 selection.

In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jones to go 38th overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. Miller also ranked Jones as the fourth-best wide receiver, grading him as a future NFL starter, but hitting on some of the concerns about his ceiling at the next level:

Jones doesn't profile as a No. 1 receiver but more as a No. 2 option. He will need to improve versus the press since he struggles versus better corners to get into his route. While he dominated lesser competition, he failed to get separation in some games versus top competition. He relies on his feet to beat press, and he will need to learn to use his hands. While Jones tested very well at the combine, his impressive numbers weren't always reflected in his play.

Jones ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and tied for third in the broad jump (11'1") and the 20-yard shuttle (4.01 seconds).

Jones' numbers in college didn't necessarily reflect the athleticism he showed in Indianapolis. He averaged 11.1 yards per reception in his final season and 10.7 yards per catch over his Pirates career. And before 2016, Jones' longest catch had been 59 yards. He caught a 77-yard touchdown in East Carolina's 66-31 defeat to Navy last November.

Of course, some questioned whether Michael Thomas was enough of a big-play receiver to become a No. 1 wideout in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints selected him 47th overall, and he proceeded to catch 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns.

There's something to be said for catching 150-plus passes in one season, even for a team that plays in the American Athletic Conference. Not to mention, Jones' 399 career receptions are the most in FBS history.

Even if Jones doesn't develop into a home-run threat in the NFL, he should be a dependable pass-catcher who, like Thomas, could be a steal in the second round of the draft.

When he's healthy, Sammy Watkins is a dynamic playmaker. The two problems for the Bills are, Watkins has played a full season once in three years, and their wide receiver depth falls off significantly after Watkins.

Signing Corey Brown gives Buffalo another option in the air but doesn't exactly move the needle.

Jones should be the perfect complement for Watkins and provide much-needed support for QB Tyrod Taylor.