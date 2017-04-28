Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alex Sandro and Youri Tielemans

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Manchester City reportedly sent scouts to watch Juventus left-back Alex Sandro in Friday's 2-2 draw against Atalanta, while Anderlecht starlet Youri Tielemans is said to be on the team's wish list for the summer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Daily Star's Joel Watson), Sandro is high on the team's wanted list for defensive reinforcements following his excellent 2016-17 campaign with Juventus.

The Brazilian has been the preferred option on the left side in both the 4-2-3-1 and 3-5-2 formations the Bianconeri have used, showing his versatility and all-round skill set.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The 26-year-old ranks among the finest left-backs in the world, a distinction he shares with compatriots Filipe Luis and Marcelo. Per the report, Juventus are fully aware of the interest in his services and ready to hand the star a new contract.

Earlier this month, he told Corriere dello Sport (h/t talkSPORT) he has no interest in leaving Turin, and the Italian press in general seem very confident there is no chance of him leaving anytime soon.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News HQ say Tielemans is also wanted by the Citizens, who could spend up to £250 million to add even more young talent to the squad.

The 19-year-old midfielder has seen his stock soar after he held his own against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League, sending the transfer rumour mill into overdrive.

He's been linked with a ton of Premier League clubs in the last few weeks, but as shared by Vince Van Genechten of Het Nieuwsblad, AS Monaco appear to be fighting hardest for the Belgium international:

Tielemans has been a regular for Anderlecht for the last few years, making his Champions League debut in 2013 at the age of 16. While he started his career as a bruiser ahead of the defence, he's moved into a more attacking role in the last two seasons to devastating effects.

As you can see in these highlights, he has a tendency to score incredible goals from long range on a regular basis:

HLN's Kristof Terreur shared some of his statistics:

The question with Tielemans is whether he's ready to skip several levels and jump straight to a top club expected to contend for European glory. Most pundits assume he'll spend a few years at a smaller club first, with Monaco making a lot of sense as a destination.

He's widely expected to make the move to the Ligue 1 side, despite so much interest from the likes of City.