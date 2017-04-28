Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Michail Antonio, Kalidou Koulibaly

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

West Ham United reportedly have no intention of cashing in on Michail Antonio this summer, with Chelsea said to be interested in signing the versatile star.

According to Marc Isaacs of the Mirror, Antonio is unhappy after West Ham offered him a contract containing a salary less than January recruits Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass. Nonetheless, a source quoted by Isaacs was adamant the 27-year-old is staying put.

"With five years left on his current contract, Antonio will be going nowhere," it's noted. "The board have offered nearly double his current package as he is a valued member of Slaven [Bilic]'s squad, but if it's not a good enough offer for him, then he will have to stay on what he's on."

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The report said the Blues were interested in a possible January deal for Antonio, while Chelsea representatives are said to have been keeping a close eye on his progress.

The West Ham man is the type of player every manager in the Premier League would love to have in their squad. This season he's been used as a striker, a right midfielder, a left midfielder and a right wing-back at times before suffering a hamstring injury. It's rare to find a player who is so versatile.

With his pace, power and unyielding energy, Antonio is adept at doing a fine job in any of the roles aforementioned. Per Squawka Football, he's a big threat in the air too:

Although Chelsea supporters may be keen to see their club go after more glamorous targets in the summer, a player like Antonio would work well under manager Antonio Conte. While he may not be a guaranteed starter, with European football back at Stamford Bridge next season, he'd get plenty of game time.

West Ham, understandably, will not want to sell, and Antonio is a key man at the London Stadium. Trading such a position for a peripheral role with the Blues would also be a big risk.

Kalidou Koulibaly Rumours

Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato) Napoli are ready to sell reported Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

As noted in the piece, the Blues were strongly linked with a move for the player last summer, although the Serie A side opted not to sell the Senegal international. However, it's suggested a bid of €50 million (£42 million) would be enough to get a deal done in the upcoming window.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis recently suggested the player would be granted a move if he was keen to leave, per football journalist Oluwashina Okeleji:

It's obvious why Chelsea were eyeing the Napoli man, as he's developed into one of Serie A's standout defenders.

Koulibaly has the physicality to cope in any league in the world, although he's also quick across the ground and smart in his decision-making at the back. For the Blues' three-man defence, he'd be a fantastic option alongside the likes of David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Crucially, his distribution is excellent, too, as WhoScored.com noted earlier in the campaign:

While the Blues do have options at the back, the impending departure of John Terry means Conte will almost certainly be looking for another commanding presence in defence.

Clearly there is interest in Koulibaly, and the 25-year-old may feel as though the time is right to make another step in his career. As wonderful as Napoli have been at times this season, the prospect of moving to a club like Chelsea and working under a manager like Conte will be hugely tempting.