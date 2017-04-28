    Reuben Foster Hung Up on Saints to Take Call from 49ers During 2017 NFL Draft

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 7: Linebacker Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide addresses the media during Media Day before the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Amalie Arena on January 7, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Linebacker Reuben Foster had one of the strangest nights of any player taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft when the San Francisco 49ers grabbed him with the 31st overall pick. 

    Speaking at his introductory press conference in San Francisco, Foster noted he was actually on the phone with the New Orleans Saints, who were prepared to take him at No. 32, before the 49ers traded back into the first round, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group:

    Foster later clarified that he did not intentionally hang up on the Saints during the conversation, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

    Prior to the draft, Foster was expected to be one of the first players taken. He was ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect by B/R's Matt Miller, who also had him going to the Saints with the 11th overall pick in his final mock draft. 

    1. Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon

    2. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    3. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    4. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    5. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    6. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    7. Insider Buzz: Several Teams Eyeing Brock If Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

    8. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    9. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    10. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    11. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    12. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    13. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    14. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    15. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    16. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    17. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    18. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    19. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    20. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    21. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    22. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    23. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    24. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    25. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    26. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    27. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    28. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    29. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    30. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    31. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    32. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    33. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    34. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    35. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    36. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    37. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    38. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    39. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    40. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    41. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    42. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    43. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    44. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    45. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    46. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    47. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    48. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    49. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    50. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    51. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    52. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    53. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    54. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    55. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    56. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    57. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    58. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    59. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    60. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    61. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    62. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    63. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    64. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    65. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    66. Insider Buzz: NFL GMs Skeptical of 49ers Power Structure Under Lynch & Shanahan

    67. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    68. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    69. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    70. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    71. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    72. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    73. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    74. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    75. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    76. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    77. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    78. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    79. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    80. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    81. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    82. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    83. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    84. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    85. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    86. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    87. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    88. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    89. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    90. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    As the draft was going on and Foster continued to drop, questions about Foster's injured shoulder and character—he was sent home from the NFL combine due to an argument with a hospital worker, per ESPN's Adam Schefter—were the focus of the discussion for the former Alabama star. 

    Foster also told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport last week he failed a drug test at the combine for having a diluted sample, which he attributed to drinking a lot of water to rehydrate due to an illness. 

    The 49ers traded up three spots, giving the Seattle Seahawks their second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, to steal Foster out from under the Saints. 