NASCAR at Richmond 2017 Qualifying Results: Matt Kenseth Lands Pole Position

Matt Kenseth will start on the pole at the Toyota Owners 400 after winning Friday's qualifying.

The No. 20 car posted a time of 22.300 seconds in the final round of the Coors Light qualifying at Richmond International Raceway. His top speed reached 121.076 miles per hour.

Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row after his second-place finish, with Martin Truex Jr. starting in third place.

Here are the top qualifiers from Friday's action:

Coors Light Qualifying Results at Richmond Pos. Driver Car Time 1 Matt Kenseth 20 22.300 2 Ryan Blaney 21 22.341 3 Martin Truex Jr. 78 22.373 4 Rick Stenhouse Jr. 17 22.412 5 Joey Logano 22 22.429 6 Kevin Harvick 4 22.439 7 Kyle Busch 18 22.468 8 Clint Bowyer 14 22.473 9 Kurt Busch 41 22.495 10 Jamie McMurray 1 22.558 11 Daniel Suarez 19 22.672 12 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 88 22.689 Eliminated After Round 2 13 Ryan Newman 31 22.557 14 Chase Elliott 24 22.562 15 Brad Keselowski 2 22.562 16 Denny Hamlin 11 22.563 17 Jimmie Johnson 48 22.568 18 Kyle Larson 42 22.617 19 Kasey Kahne 5 22.646 20 Erik Jones 77 22.699 21 Danica Patrick 10 22.709 22 AJ Allmendinger 47 22.758 23 Chris Buescher 37 22.797 24 Ty Dillon 13 23.072 NASCAR.com

Kenseth seemingly took it easy through the first two rounds, doing just what was necessary to advance. He was in eighth in the first round and sixth in the second, but then he turned it on when he needed to earn his first pole of the year.

It took just four laps in three rounds to secure the pole.

Fox Sports captured the winning performance:

Blaney should also be proud of his consistency to end up in second place once again. Per Nick DeGroot of Motorsport.com, it's the third time he will start on the front row this year.

Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick were the best in the first round of qualifying, which featured little drama, as noted by Jeff Gluck:

There were some bigger names who missed out on advancing in the second round.

Brad Keselowski ended up in 15th place, while points leader Kyle Larson will start in 18th after a relatively disappointing showing.

Jimmie Johnson hasn't excelled in qualifying and ended up in 17th place, although he didn't seem to mind afterward, via Team Lowe's Racing:

He has won two races already this season, including last week's Food City 500, which means fans shouldn't worry too much about the veteran driver.

A few notable names fell behind in the final round after seemingly accepting their fates.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended up in 12th place with a lap that was slower than he provided earlier in the night. Kyle Busch, who has had a lot of success at Richmond in the past, ended up in seventh place.

Meanwhile, Logano fell to fifth place after sitting in first after each of the first two rounds.

These top competitors will try to use their qualifying to launch them toward success in Sunday's race. The Toyota Owners 400 is set for 2 p.m. ET with each driver hoping to move up the standings to catch Larson.

With last year's champion, Carl Edwards, no longer competing, this is really anybody's race.