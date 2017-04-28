NASCAR at Richmond 2017 Qualifying Results: Matt Kenseth Lands Pole Position

NASCAR at Richmond 2017 Qualifying Results: Matt Kenseth Lands Pole PositionApril 28, 2017
Matt Kenseth will start on the pole at the Toyota Owners 400 after winning Friday's qualifying.
The No. 20 car posted a time of 22.300 seconds in the final round of the Coors Light qualifying at Richmond International Raceway. His top speed reached 121.076 miles per hour.
Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row after his second-place finish, with Martin Truex Jr. starting in third place.
Here are the top qualifiers from Friday's action:
|Coors Light Qualifying Results at Richmond
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|1
|Matt Kenseth
|20
|22.300
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|21
|22.341
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|78
|22.373
|4
|Rick Stenhouse Jr.
|17
|22.412
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|22.429
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|22.439
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|22.468
|8
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|22.473
|9
|Kurt Busch
|41
|22.495
|10
|Jamie McMurray
|1
|22.558
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|19
|22.672
|12
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|88
|22.689
|Eliminated After Round 2
|13
|Ryan Newman
|31
|22.557
|14
|Chase Elliott
|24
|22.562
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|22.562
|16
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|22.563
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|22.568
|18
|Kyle Larson
|42
|22.617
|19
|Kasey Kahne
|5
|22.646
|20
|Erik Jones
|77
|22.699
|21
|Danica Patrick
|10
|22.709
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|47
|22.758
|23
|Chris Buescher
|37
|22.797
|24
|Ty Dillon
|13
|23.072
|NASCAR.com
Kenseth seemingly took it easy through the first two rounds, doing just what was necessary to advance. He was in eighth in the first round and sixth in the second, but then he turned it on when he needed to earn his first pole of the year.
It took just four laps in three rounds to secure the pole.
Fox Sports captured the winning performance:
FOX SPORTS: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Watch: @MattKenseth claims the pole for Sunday's #ToyotaOwners400 at @RIRInsider. #NASCARonFS1 @JoeGibbsRacing https://t.co/FzZxUzP7xX4/28/2017, 9:55:08 PM
Blaney should also be proud of his consistency to end up in second place once again. Per Nick DeGroot of Motorsport.com, it's the third time he will start on the front row this year.
Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick were the best in the first round of qualifying, which featured little drama, as noted by Jeff Gluck:
Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck
Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick tied for the fastest lap in Round 1 of quals; no big names missed the cut.4/28/2017, 9:06:38 PM
There were some bigger names who missed out on advancing in the second round.
Brad Keselowski ended up in 15th place, while points leader Kyle Larson will start in 18th after a relatively disappointing showing.
Jimmie Johnson hasn't excelled in qualifying and ended up in 17th place, although he didn't seem to mind afterward, via Team Lowe's Racing:
Team Lowe's Racing @LowesRacing
After Rd. 2, @JimmieJohnson says the car was just different on scuffs than stickers. "Let's line them up and race and I'll be just fine."4/28/2017, 9:30:09 PM
He has won two races already this season, including last week's Food City 500, which means fans shouldn't worry too much about the veteran driver.
A few notable names fell behind in the final round after seemingly accepting their fates.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended up in 12th place with a lap that was slower than he provided earlier in the night. Kyle Busch, who has had a lot of success at Richmond in the past, ended up in seventh place.
Meanwhile, Logano fell to fifth place after sitting in first after each of the first two rounds.
These top competitors will try to use their qualifying to launch them toward success in Sunday's race. The Toyota Owners 400 is set for 2 p.m. ET with each driver hoping to move up the standings to catch Larson.
With last year's champion, Carl Edwards, no longer competing, this is really anybody's race.