    NASCAR at Richmond 2017 Qualifying Results: Matt Kenseth Lands Pole Position

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    RICHMOND, VA - APRIL 28: Matt Kenseth, driver of the #20 Circle K Toyota, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway on April 28, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)
    Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

    Matt Kenseth will start on the pole at the Toyota Owners 400 after winning Friday's qualifying.

    The No. 20 car posted a time of 22.300 seconds in the final round of the Coors Light qualifying at Richmond International Raceway. His top speed reached 121.076 miles per hour.

    Ryan Blaney will join him on the front row after his second-place finish, with Martin Truex Jr. starting in third place. 

    Here are the top qualifiers from Friday's action:

    Coors Light Qualifying Results at Richmond
    Pos.DriverCarTime
    1Matt Kenseth2022.300
    2Ryan Blaney2122.341
    3Martin Truex Jr.7822.373
    4Rick Stenhouse Jr.1722.412
    5Joey Logano2222.429
    6Kevin Harvick422.439
    7Kyle Busch1822.468
    8Clint Bowyer1422.473
    9Kurt Busch4122.495
    10Jamie McMurray122.558
    11Daniel Suarez1922.672
    12Dale Earnhardt Jr.8822.689
    Eliminated After Round 2
    13Ryan Newman3122.557
    14Chase Elliott2422.562
    15Brad Keselowski222.562
    16Denny Hamlin1122.563
    17Jimmie Johnson4822.568
    18Kyle Larson4222.617
    19Kasey Kahne522.646
    20Erik Jones7722.699
    21Danica Patrick1022.709
    22AJ Allmendinger4722.758
    23Chris Buescher3722.797
    24Ty Dillon1323.072
    NASCAR.com

     

    Kenseth seemingly took it easy through the first two rounds, doing just what was necessary to advance. He was in eighth in the first round and sixth in the second, but then he turned it on when he needed to earn his first pole of the year.

    It took just four laps in three rounds to secure the pole.

    Fox Sports captured the winning performance:

    Blaney should also be proud of his consistency to end up in second place once again. Per Nick DeGroot of Motorsport.com, it's the third time he will start on the front row this year.

    Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick were the best in the first round of qualifying, which featured little drama, as noted by Jeff Gluck:

    There were some bigger names who missed out on advancing in the second round.

    Brad Keselowski ended up in 15th place, while points leader Kyle Larson will start in 18th after a relatively disappointing showing.

    Jimmie Johnson hasn't excelled in qualifying and ended up in 17th place, although he didn't seem to mind afterward, via Team Lowe's Racing:

    He has won two races already this season, including last week's Food City 500, which means fans shouldn't worry too much about the veteran driver.

    A few notable names fell behind in the final round after seemingly accepting their fates.

    Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended up in 12th place with a lap that was slower than he provided earlier in the night. Kyle Busch, who has had a lot of success at Richmond in the past, ended up in seventh place.

    Meanwhile, Logano fell to fifth place after sitting in first after each of the first two rounds.

    These top competitors will try to use their qualifying to launch them toward success in Sunday's race. The Toyota Owners 400 is set for 2 p.m. ET with each driver hoping to move up the standings to catch Larson.

    With last year's champion, Carl Edwards, no longer competing, this is really anybody's race.