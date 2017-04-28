Cristiano Ronaldo Good Enough to Play Anywhere, Says Zinedine Zidane

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has weighed in on the discussion about Cristiano Ronaldo's changing role, telling reporters the Ballon d'Or winner is so good, he could play all over the pitch.

As reported by Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, the Frenchman was asked about Ronaldo's transition from the wing into a more central role, and he didn't hide his admiration of the 32-year-old:

Ronaldo has always played on the wing but he has the quality to play in several positions. He could play as an out-and-out striker as he's a great player. And almost 400 goals as a winger - that's something we can't forget. It's an amazing achievement but he's so good he could play anywhere.

Per the report, the veteran forward will return to Real's starting XI for Saturday's La Liga match against Valencia. He'll be counted on to work his magic in midweek as well, with Los Blancos facing rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has been the gold standard modern wingers are compared to for years, but as he has grown older, both Real and the Portuguese national team have played him more in a central role, taking advantage of his unique scoring potential.

The former Manchester United man's game used to be built around raw athleticism and dribbling skills, but these days, he also stands out for his timing and instincts near and around the box. He's still a great athlete, but in his new role, he doesn't have to spend so much of his energy chasing the ball out wide.

Given his freakish athleticism, solid size―according to the Daily Mirror's Richard Innes, he's 6'1"―and high football IQ, the argument could certainly be made Ronaldo would have been a success no matter which position he grew up playing. Real fans are undoubtedly happy he stuck to the attack, however.

