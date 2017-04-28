Jonathan Giles Announces Decision to Transfer from Texas Tech

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Wide receiver Jonathan Giles has announced he will transfer from Texas Tech after playing the past two years at the school.

Giles explained his decision to leave Texas Tech in a Twitter message:

Giles was a solid recruit coming out of high school in Missouri City, Texas. He was rated as a 3-star prospect and No. 66 wide receiver by Scout.com in 2014.

After being used sporadically as a freshman, Giles had a breakout 2016 season for the Red Raiders. He led the team in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158) and receiving touchdowns (13).