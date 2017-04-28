La Liga Table 2017 Week 35: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

La Liga Table 2017 Week 35: Updated Standings Following Friday's ResultApril 28, 2017
Villarreal started Week 35 of the 2016-17 La Liga season with an easy 3-1 win over Sporting Gijon, with star striker Cedric Bakambu finding the net twice.
The result leaves Sporting six points behind Leganes, and their bid to avoid relegation seems almost hopeless at this point.
Barcelona and Real Madrid will both feature Saturday, taking on Espanyol and Valencia, respectively.
Here's a look at the latest standings:
|La Liga Standings
|Pos
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|34
|24
|6
|4
|101
|33
|+68
|78
|2
|Real Madrid
|33
|24
|6
|3
|90
|38
|+52
|78
|3
|Atletico Madrid
|34
|20
|8
|6
|60
|25
|+35
|68
|4
|Sevilla
|34
|20
|8
|6
|60
|40
|+20
|68
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|18
|9
|8
|52
|28
|+24
|63
|6
|Athletic Club
|34
|18
|5
|11
|48
|38
|+10
|59
|7
|Real Sociedad
|34
|18
|4
|12
|52
|47
|+5
|58
|8
|Eibar
|34
|14
|9
|11
|52
|45
|+7
|51
|9
|Espanyol
|34
|13
|11
|10
|45
|44
|+1
|50
|10
|Alaves
|34
|11
|12
|11
|32
|40
|-8
|45
|11
|Celta Vigo
|33
|13
|5
|15
|49
|54
|-5
|44
|12
|Valencia
|34
|11
|7
|16
|49
|59
|-10
|40
|13
|Las Palmas
|34
|10
|9
|15
|52
|61
|-9
|39
|14
|Malaga
|34
|10
|9
|15
|40
|49
|-9
|39
|15
|Real Betis
|34
|10
|7
|17
|37
|53
|-16
|37
|16
|Deportivo La Coruna
|34
|7
|10
|17
|37
|57
|-20
|31
|17
|Leganes
|34
|7
|9
|18
|30
|51
|-21
|30
|18
|Sporting Gijon
|35
|5
|9
|21
|38
|70
|-32
|24
|19
|Granada
|34
|4
|8
|22
|27
|72
|-45
|20
|20
|Osasuna
|34
|3
|9
|22
|35
|82
|-47
|18
|WhoScored.com
Recap
The Yellow Submarine were expected to beat Sporting Friday but didn't have it all their way early as Gijon came out fighting for their La Liga lives.
As shared by sports writer Sid Lowe, some heroics from goalkeeper Andres Fernandez preceded Roberto Soldado's opener, and Friday's match could have played out quite differently if it hadn't:
Sid Lowe @sidlowe
Bobby Soldier puts Villarreal 1-0 up against Sporting, seconds after Andres Fernandez made a fantastic save at other end.4/28/2017, 7:18:48 PM
The opener took the wind out of Gijon's sails, and Villarreal controlled the action the rest of the way. Bakambu missed a huge chance to double the lead before half-time, but he redeemed himself with a brace after the break.
By the time he bagged his second goal, Lowe thought things seemed
Sid Lowe @sidlowe
Bakambu makes it Villarreal 3-0 Sporting. Sporting in big, big trouble4/28/2017, 8:05:29 PM
The visitors did pull one back through Douglas, but much more was needed Friday. If Leganes and Deportivo La Coruna take care of business Sunday, their relegation scrap will be over.
Both Barcelona and Real Madrid face tricky assignments during the weekend, even if the two La Liga giants are favoured to win their respective match.
For the Blaugrana, the city derby against Espanyol is on tap. The latter side has been remarkably well-organised and efficient of late, not conceding more than a single goal in their last four outings.
Per Barcelona's official Twitter account, manager Luis Enrique is well aware of the challenge ahead:
Real Madrid's job this weekend could also be tricky as they face a talented but woefully inconsistent Valencia side. When they're at their best, Los Che can do tremendous amounts of damage in the attacking third, and Los Blancos have some injuries on the back line.
You never know which Valencia side turns up. They could slump in the first minutes and concede six or seven goals, but if they have one of those nights, Los Che might just blow open the La Liga title race even further.