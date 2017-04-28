    La Liga Table 2017 Week 35: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    Villarreal's Congolese forward Cedric Bakambu celebrates a goal during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF vs Real Sporting de Gijon at La Ceramica stadium in Villareal on April 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JOSE JORDAN (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    Villarreal started Week 35 of the 2016-17 La Liga season with an easy 3-1 win over Sporting Gijon, with star striker Cedric Bakambu finding the net twice.

    The result leaves Sporting six points behind Leganes, and their bid to avoid relegation seems almost hopeless at this point.

    Barcelona and Real Madrid will both feature Saturday, taking on Espanyol and Valencia, respectively.

    Here's a look at the latest standings:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Barcelona34246410133+6878
    2Real Madrid3324639038+5278
    3Atletico Madrid3420866025+3568
    4Sevilla3420866040+2068
    5Villarreal3518985228+2463
    6Athletic Club34185114838+1059
    7Real Sociedad34184125247+558
    8Eibar34149115245+751
    9Espanyol341311104544+150
    10Alaves341112113240-845
    11Celta Vigo33135154954-544
    12Valencia34117164959-1040
    13Las Palmas34109155261-939
    14Malaga34109154049-939
    15Real Betis34107173753-1637
    16Deportivo La Coruna34710173757-2031
    17Leganes3479183051-2130
    18Sporting Gijon3559213870-3224
    19Granada3448222772-4520
    20Osasuna3439223582-4718
    Recap

    The Yellow Submarine were expected to beat Sporting Friday but didn't have it all their way early as Gijon came out fighting for their La Liga lives.

    As shared by sports writer Sid Lowe, some heroics from goalkeeper Andres Fernandez preceded Roberto Soldado's opener, and Friday's match could have played out quite differently if it hadn't:

    The opener took the wind out of Gijon's sails, and Villarreal controlled the action the rest of the way. Bakambu missed a huge chance to double the lead before half-time, but he redeemed himself with a brace after the break.

    By the time he bagged his second goal, Lowe thought things seemed

    The visitors did pull one back through Douglas, but much more was needed Friday. If Leganes and Deportivo La Coruna take care of business Sunday, their relegation scrap will be over.

    Sporting Gijon's midfielder Mikel Vesga (L) vies with Villarreal's Congolese forward Cedric Bakambu during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF vs Real Sporting de Gijon at La Ceramica stadium in Villareal on April 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JOSE
    Both Barcelona and Real Madrid face tricky assignments during the weekend, even if the two La Liga giants are favoured to win their respective match.

    For the Blaugrana, the city derby against Espanyol is on tap. The latter side has been remarkably well-organised and efficient of late, not conceding more than a single goal in their last four outings.

    Per Barcelona's official Twitter account, manager Luis Enrique is well aware of the challenge ahead:

    Real Madrid's job this weekend could also be tricky as they face a talented but woefully inconsistent Valencia side. When they're at their best, Los Che can do tremendous amounts of damage in the attacking third, and Los Blancos have some injuries on the back line.

    You never know which Valencia side turns up. They could slump in the first minutes and concede six or seven goals, but if they have one of those nights, Los Che might just blow open the La Liga title race even further.