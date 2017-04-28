Manchester United Transfer News: Victor Lindelof, Antoine Griezmann Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly ready to part with €45 million (£38 million) to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof this summer, though that is said to be short of his club’s valuation.

According to A Bola (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Portuguese giants are said to want €60 million (£50 million) for their prize centre-back, a sum that would trigger his release clause.

As noted in the report, United were strongly linked with a move for the Sweden international in January, but a deal eventually failed to go through. Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is said to have been in Manchester this week too.

Lindelof has established himself as one of the best young defenders in European football this season. Here’s why Benfica may feel justified in their sky-high valuation:

Indeed, the 22-year-old has so many positive attributes. Lindelof has been a commanding presence in the Primeira Liga throughout the campaign, dominating aerial battles, winning tackles and showcasing sharp defensive instincts on a consistent basis.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

They’re qualities that would appeal to a manager like Jose Mourinho, who is still building his defence at Old Trafford. Lindelof would potentially be a mainstay at the back and a player who has all the qualities needed to thrive in the Premier League if he was to move on.

As these numbers from Squawka Football illustrate, Lindelof is also a composed distributor at the base of the side:

In Eric Bailly, Mourinho has one building block at the back, although there are doubts about the credentials of Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. Finding another commanding, young central defender will surely be on the Red Devils’ agenda this summer.

If that man is going to be Lindelof, United look as though they’ll have to spend big money to secure him. While there may be doubts about going as high as £50 million for the Swede, the Red Devils would potentially be getting quality and longevity from the Benfica man. That’s not something that comes cheap for Europe’s elite.

Antoine Griezmann Doubt

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Reported Red Devils target Antoine Griezmann may decide to stay at Atletico Madrid next season so he has stability ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

"If Atletico Madrid are still contesting at the top of La Liga, Diego Simeone is still boss at Atletico then there is a strong pull to stay one more year because of the World Cup," said a source close to the player to Stuart Mathieson of the Manchester Evening News.

Griezmann is also said to be content with life in the Spanish capital. "He lives and eats like a Spaniard," the source said. "He has a very balanced, stable life and he is taking that into consideration."

TF-Images/Getty Images

As noted in the report, the Red Devils are said to have made the Frenchman the club’s top summer target. And if he was to arrive, it’d be a massive coup, even for a club of United’s stature. He’s long been one of the most prolific players in La Liga:

Per Mathieson, there are major doubts as to whether Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney will be at Old Trafford next season. Subsequently. strengthening the forward line is set to be the club’s priority in the window.

And while United can pay big money, at this moment, they aren’t quite at the same standard as Atletico, who are on the cusp of their third UEFA Champions League semi-final in four seasons. All things considered, it wouldn’t be a huge shock if Griezmann opted to stick around in Madrid for a while yet.