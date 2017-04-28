    IPL 2017: Leading Wicket-Takers, Bowling Figures, Run-Scorers, Averages and More

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir plays a shot during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 16, 2016. ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT' / AFP / Dibyangshu SARKAR (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images)
    DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

    The 2017 Indian Premier League's top performers had a field day on Friday, as Gautam Gambhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put together strong outings at the top of the run-scoring and wicket-taking boards, respectively.

    The Kolkata Knight Riders captain led his team to a seven-wicket win with an unbeaten 71, taking firm control of the race for the Orange Cap in the process.

    Meanwhile, defending Purple Cap champion Kumar picked up two wickets in Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Kings XI Punjab.

    Here's a look at the top statistical performers of the IPL after Friday's action:

    IPL Top Batsmen
    PosPlayerTeamInnRunsAvgS/R
    1Gautam GambhirKolkata Knight Riders937662.67136.73
    2David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad833355.50135.92
    3Robin UthappaKolkata Knight Riders833141.38168.02
    4Shikhar DhawanSunrisers Hyderabad831239.00126.32
    5Suresh RainaGujarat Lions830961.80141.74
    6Hashim AmlaKings XI Punjab729959.80145.85
    7Sanju SamsonDelhi Daredevils728440.57145.64
    8Steven SmithRising Pune Supergiant727555.00135.47
    9Brendon McCullumGujarat Lions826733.38145.90
    10Nitish RanaMumbai Indians826638.00135.03
    IPLT20.com
    IPL Top Bowlers
    PosPlayerTeamINNBallsRunsWKTS
    1Bhuvneshwar KumarSunrisers Hyderabad716817616
    2Andrew TyeGujarat Lions512013212
    3Chris MorrisDelhi Daredevils715019112
    4Mitchell McClenaghanMumbai Indians819227912
    5Nathan Coulter-NileKolkata Knight Riders48611811
    6Rashid KhanSunrisers Hyderabad716819510
    7Yuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalore815918810
    8Imran TahirRising Pune Supergiant818626410
    9Chris WoakesKolkata Knight Riders916826310
    10Pat CumminsDelhi Daredevils71571949
    IPLT20.com

     

    Gambhir was nearly flawless during Kolkata's chase on Friday, starting as one of the openers and scoring an unbeaten 71 to lead his team to a comfortable win over Delhi Daredevils.

    As shared by Kolkata's official Twitter account, it was but the latest example of the veteran's brilliance in the chase:

    Delhi had scored 160 runs in their innings and quickly took the wicket of Sunil Narine, but Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (59 from 33) took advantage of some terrible fielding to put together a patient chase.

    Kolkata haven't failed to chase down a target at Eden Gardens since 2012―fans likely were confident of yet another win as soon as Gambhir found his rhythm.

    He wasn't the only top batsman to impress on Friday. Sunrisers' David Warner scored 51 from 27 to move into second place in the Orange Cap race, and team-mate Shikhar Dhawan added 77 from 48 to help power the side to a total of 207.

    Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivers a ball while practicing at the end of the three-day tour match between India and WICB President's XI squad at the Warner Park stadium in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, on July 16, 2016. / AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Pho
    JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

    Given Hyderabad's main strength is their bowling, such a total was always expected to be enough. Kumar, Ashish Nehra and Siddarth Kaul did what was expected, combining for eight wickets on the way to an easy win.

    Per cricket writer Harsha Bhogle, having such stars with the ball is an incredible luxury in matches like this:

    Kumar cruised to the Purple Cap last year and has been just as impressive in the 2017 campaign. In the Twenty20 game, he appears to be without an equal right now, and it would be foolish to bet on anyone else in the race for the Purple Cap.