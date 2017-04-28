IPL 2017: Leading Wicket-Takers, Bowling Figures, Run-Scorers, Averages and More

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

The 2017 Indian Premier League's top performers had a field day on Friday, as Gautam Gambhir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put together strong outings at the top of the run-scoring and wicket-taking boards, respectively.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain led his team to a seven-wicket win with an unbeaten 71, taking firm control of the race for the Orange Cap in the process.

Meanwhile, defending Purple Cap champion Kumar picked up two wickets in Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Kings XI Punjab.

Here's a look at the top statistical performers of the IPL after Friday's action:

IPL Top Batsmen Pos Player Team Inn Runs Avg S/R 1 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 9 376 62.67 136.73 2 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 333 55.50 135.92 3 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 8 331 41.38 168.02 4 Shikhar Dhawan Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 312 39.00 126.32 5 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions 8 309 61.80 141.74 6 Hashim Amla Kings XI Punjab 7 299 59.80 145.85 7 Sanju Samson Delhi Daredevils 7 284 40.57 145.64 8 Steven Smith Rising Pune Supergiant 7 275 55.00 135.47 9 Brendon McCullum Gujarat Lions 8 267 33.38 145.90 10 Nitish Rana Mumbai Indians 8 266 38.00 135.03 IPLT20.com

IPL Top Bowlers Pos Player Team INN Balls Runs WKTS 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 168 176 16 2 Andrew Tye Gujarat Lions 5 120 132 12 3 Chris Morris Delhi Daredevils 7 150 191 12 4 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 8 192 279 12 5 Nathan Coulter-Nile Kolkata Knight Riders 4 86 118 11 6 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 168 195 10 7 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 159 188 10 8 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 8 186 264 10 9 Chris Woakes Kolkata Knight Riders 9 168 263 10 10 Pat Cummins Delhi Daredevils 7 157 194 9 IPLT20.com

Gambhir was nearly flawless during Kolkata's chase on Friday, starting as one of the openers and scoring an unbeaten 71 to lead his team to a comfortable win over Delhi Daredevils.

As shared by Kolkata's official Twitter account, it was but the latest example of the veteran's brilliance in the chase:

Delhi had scored 160 runs in their innings and quickly took the wicket of Sunil Narine, but Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (59 from 33) took advantage of some terrible fielding to put together a patient chase.

Kolkata haven't failed to chase down a target at Eden Gardens since 2012―fans likely were confident of yet another win as soon as Gambhir found his rhythm.

He wasn't the only top batsman to impress on Friday. Sunrisers' David Warner scored 51 from 27 to move into second place in the Orange Cap race, and team-mate Shikhar Dhawan added 77 from 48 to help power the side to a total of 207.

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Given Hyderabad's main strength is their bowling, such a total was always expected to be enough. Kumar, Ashish Nehra and Siddarth Kaul did what was expected, combining for eight wickets on the way to an easy win.

Per cricket writer Harsha Bhogle, having such stars with the ball is an incredible luxury in matches like this:

Kumar cruised to the Purple Cap last year and has been just as impressive in the 2017 campaign. In the Twenty20 game, he appears to be without an equal right now, and it would be foolish to bet on anyone else in the race for the Purple Cap.