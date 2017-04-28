Yoenis Cespedes Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Al Bello/Getty Images

The New York Mets placed star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list Friday because of a hamstring injury.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported the Mets were expected to call up a pitcher to replace the slugger on the 25-man roster. A timetable for his return is uncertain.

The Mets later announced the official roster move. They put Cespedes on the 10-day DL and recalled left-handed pitcher Sean Gilmartin from the Triple-A Las Vegas 51s.

A season that began with optimism in New York is getting pushed to the brink before a month of action is complete.

The Mets have posted a 1-9 record over their past 10 games, including a current six-game losing streak, to plummet into the NL East basement at 8-13. It's the fifth-worst record in the league.

In addition to Cespedes' hamstring ailment, the club was forced to scratch starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from his most recent outing due to discomfort in his biceps. That adds to a list of injury concerns that features third baseman David Wright, first baseman Lucas Duda and starter Steven Matz.

Danny Knobler of MLB.com noted Cespedes originally suffered his injury April 20 in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The outfielder hoped it wasn't a major problem.

"It's not a cramp," he said. "It felt like a shock. I've had this type of injury before. This time it doesn't feel as serious."

He returned Wednesday after missing three games but was forced out of Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves after appearing to aggravate the problem while running the bases.

Cespedes is off to a strong start at the plate in 2017 with a .373 on-base percentage and six home runs through 18 games. Juan Lagares will likely get the first chance to fill the void.