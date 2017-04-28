Gary Barnidge Cut by Browns After Team Trades Up for David Njoku in NFL Draft

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns informed tight end Gary Barnidge they plan to cut him after trading up to select Miami Hurricanes tight end David Njoku in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Barnidge penned a farewell message to the organization on Friday:

Barnidge, 31, spent the last four seasons with the Browns following four years with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.

The highlight of that stint in Cleveland came in 2015, when Barnidge earned Pro Bowl honors by posting career highs in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,043) and touchdown catches (nine).

However, 2016 represented a step back for Barnidge.

Although he appeared in all 16 games, the veteran tight end watched his target share dip from 125 to 82. As a result, he posted 55 receptions for 612 yards and two scores. He also failed to top 100 yards receiving in a game last season after doing so three times in 2015.

With Barnidge out of the picture, Njoku immediately projects as the Browns' new starter at tight end.