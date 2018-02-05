4-Star Safety Prospect Leon O'Neal Jr. Recommits to Texas A&M Before Signing Day

Image via Scout.com

Leon O'Neal Jr., a 4-star safety from Cypress, Texas, recommitted to Texas A&M Monday after initially opening up his recruitment in December.

The highly touted prospect announced his decision in a Twitter video:

O'Neal is considered the No. 8 safety and the No. 75 player overall in the class of 2018, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He was excellent in 2016, posting 86 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, and his ability to fill multiple roles at the safety position is among his strong suits. He built on those numbers in 2017, most notably forcing five fumbles and scoring two touchdowns on a fumble recovery and kick return.

One thing that becomes abundantly clear when watching O'Neal play is that he enjoys being physical and delivering a highlight-reel hit from his safety position. He isn't afraid to play the enforcer role out on the field.

If O'Neal continues to grow as a versatile, impactful safety, he should make major noise for Texas A&M in the coming years.

While he had already planned on heading to College Station with his original commitment, he decommitted on Dec. 1, the day Jimbo Fisher was hired to replace Kevin Sumlin. However, he appeared to like the new situation and will stick with his first call.

The Aggies are loading up at safety, also adding 4-star Jordan Moore and 3-star Brian Johnson at the position. The defense in general added some playmakers in the class of 2018, with 4-star strong-side defensive end Max Wright joining the fray.

For an Aggies team that gave up 224.1 passing yards per game last year, 68th in the nation, players like O'Neal and Moore have an opportunity to make an instant impact for the new coaching staff.