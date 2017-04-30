4-Star RB Prospect Leddie Brown Commits to West Virginia Mountaineers

Source: Scout.com

The West Virginia Mountaineers picked up another commitment for its 2018 recruiting class Sunday in the form of running back Leddie Brown.

Brown announced his decision on Twitter:

WVSports.com's Keenan Cummings noted Brown was a long-term target for West Virginia:

Brown is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 255 overall recruit in the 2018 class, according to the Scout.com rankings. He also checks in as the No. 17 running back and the best Delaware-based player at the position among the year's group.

Although the Smyrna High School star will probably see a majority of his snaps in the backfield, he should have a far more wide-ranging impact than a single position. He'll probably be moved around the offense to create matchup problems and also take on a key role on special teams.

The rusher has showcased a terrific burst and the ability to make defenders miss in space. He also doesn't shy away from contact when trying to pick up an extra yard or two, a facet of his game made possible by his 6'1'' frame.

He'll need to continue bulking up from his current 190 pounds in order to have consistent success running between the tackles in college and potentially the NFL, though.

Brown told Brandyn Campbell of NFL Player Engagement part of his love for the game comes from being able to push everything else aside when he steps on the field.

"It gets my mind away from all this stuff," Brown said. "I play football to get out everything."

All things considered, this is a high-upside signing for Dana Holgorsen and the Mountaineers. He may never become a dominant three-down rusher at the collegiate level, but he does a lot of things well and should make a substantial impact.

Running back is one of the positions where the transitional curve isn't quite as steep, so there should be an opportunity for him to join the rotation pretty quickly at West Virginia. A crowded depth chart ensures he'll be forced to earn his place among the group, though.