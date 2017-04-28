French Rugby League Player Punches Ref Unconscious, Faces Lifetime Ban

PASCAL PAVANI/Getty Images

An unidentified French Rugby League player could be banned from the sport for life after punching referee Benjamin Casty, the brother of Catalan Dragons' Remi Casty, during a junior French Cup match.

According to The Independent's Jack de Menezes, the incident took place in the match between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse. The culprit, who plays for the former side, was sin-binned and responded by knocking down the official.

IBTimes Sport shared this photo of the incident and confirmed Casty had to be taken to a hospital:

The punch prompted a brawl on the pitch, as Toulouse players went to confront the aggressor.

Per the report, Casty suffered injuries to his cheekbone and jaw. Club president Christian Cozza told reporters the player had already been suspended for four matches earlier this season, and he did not want him to play for his team.

Marc Palanques, who heads the French Rugby Federation, spoke out about the incident: "I hope that the National Disciplinary Commission, which will meet on Wednesday, will be uncompromising."

