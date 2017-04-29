    NBA Playoffs 2017: TV Schedule, Odds and Bracket Predictions

    NBA fans have grown accustomed to watching multiple playoff games each night. With most of the first round concluded, they face a sudden void in the schedule.

    Viewers must find another way to occupy their NBA-free Saturday. Luckily the basketball withdrawal won't last long, as the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will finish their opening-round battle on Sunday while the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards begin what figures to be a testy second-round clash

    One marquee matchup is already set for the second round. The San Antonio Spurs will meet a familiar foe in Mike D'Antoni, who led the Phoenix Suns during their intense postseason rivalry. The Houston Rockets head coach can gain some overdue revenge in a showdown pitting a juggernaut offense against an elite defense.

    Let's dive into the highly anticipated second-round series. But first, here's the known postseason schedule as of Friday evening along with odds, courtesy of OddsShark, and predictions.

     

    TV Schedule

    DateGameAwayHomeTime (ET)TV
    Sun., April 301Washington WizardsBoston Celtics1 p.m.ABC
    7 (RD 1)Utah JazzLos Angeles Clippers3:30 p.m.ABC
    Mon., May 11Toronto RaptorsCleveland Cavaliers7 p.m.TNT
    1Houston RocketsSan Antonio Spurs9:30 p.m.TNT
    Tue., May 22Washington WizardsBoston Celtics8 p.m.TNT
    1Utah Jazz/L.A. ClippersGolden State Warriors10:30 p.m.TNT
    Wed., May 32Toronto RaptorsCleveland Cavaliers7 p.m.TNT
    2Houston RocketsSan Antonio Spurs9:30 p.m.TNT
    Thur., May 43Boston CelticsWashington Wizards8 p.m.ESPN
    2Utah Jazz/L.A. ClippersGolden State Warriors10:30 p.m.ESPN
    Fri., May 53Cleveland CavaliersToronto Raptors7 p.m.ESPN
    3San Antonio SpursHouston Rockets9:30 p.m.ESPN
    Sat., May 63Golden State WarriorsUtah Jazz/L.A. Clippers8:30 p.m.ABC
    Sun., May 74Cleveland CavaliersToronto Raptors3:30 p.m.ABC
    4Boston CelticsWashington Wizards6:30 p.m.TNT
    4San Antonio SpursHouston Rockets8 p.m.TNT
    Mon., May 84Golden State WarriorsUtah Jazz/L.A. ClippersTBDTNT
    Tue., May 95*Toronto RaptorsCleveland CavaliersTBDTNT
    5*Houston RocketsSan Antonio SpursTBDTNT
    Wed., May 105*Washington WizardsBoston CelticsTBDTNT
    5*Utah Jazz/L.A. ClippersGolden State WarriorsTBDTNT
    Thur., May 116*Cleveland CavaliersToronto RaptorsTBDESPN
    6*San Antonio SpursHouston RocketsTBDESPN
    Fri., May 126*Boston CelticsWashington WizardsTBDESPN
    6*Golden State WarriorsUtah Jazz/L.A. ClippersTBDESPN
    Sun., May 147*Toronto RaptorsCleveland CavaliersTBDTNT
    7*Utah Jazz/L.A. ClippersGolden State WarriorsTBDTBD
    7*Houston RocketsSan Antonio SpursTBDTBD
    Mon., May 157*Washington WizardsBoston Celtics8 p.m.TNT
    Updated Odds 

    Odds to Win 2016-17 NBA Championship
    TeamOdds
    Golden State Warriors11-25
    Cleveland Cavaliers13-4
    San Antonio Spurs8-1
    Houston Rockets14-1
    Boston Celtics20-1
    Toronto Raptors40-1
    Washington Wizards50-1
    Utah Jazz66-1
    Los Angeles Clippers150-1
    Predictions

    Round 1Prediction
    No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Utah Jazz (Tied 3-3)Jazz
    Round 2Prediction
    No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Washington WizardsCeltics in 7
    No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Toronto RaptorsCavs in 5
    No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 3 Houston RocketsSpurs in 7
    Round 2 Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 8: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball against James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets on April 8, 2015 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by
    D. Clarke Evans/Getty Images

    In order to survive the first round, the Spurs and Rockets needed to oust kindred spirits. While the Spurs eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies—a squad led by size, defense and a quiet superstar—the Rockets had to combat the Oklahoma City Thunder's ball-dominant, MVP-caliber guard.

    Now they will both meet their antithesis. During the regular season, the Rockets ranked second in scoring and offensive rating. The Spurs, conversely, yielded the second-fewest points with the league's premier defensive rating:

    Rockets/Spurs Season Ratings
    TEAMOFF RTGRANKDEF RTGRANK
    Rockets114.72109.018
    Spurs111.19103.51
    San Antonio also led the NBA in three-point percentage (39.1), but only five clubs attempted fewer shots from long range. Houston, conversely, obliterated the record with 40.3 attempts per bout. 

    Despite shooting a putrid 28.4 percent from long range against Oklahoma City, the Rockets averaged 112.8 points per bout with 48 threes in five contests. They must maintain their frenetic pace against the Spurs, who have slowed the tempo considerably this year.

    The Spurs seized three of their four regular-season meetings, but only by a plus-six scoring margin. MVP candidates Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both shined in their suspenseful head-to-head encounters:

    James Harden vs. Kawhi Leonard (2016-17 H2H Matchups)
    PlayerMPGPTSFG%REBASTBLKSTL
    Harden38.329.847.09.011.80.00.5
    Leonard38.028.549.35.02.51.02.8
    Any fools still questioning Leonard's superstar status were silenced by his sensational series against Memphis. Against one of the Western Conference's toughest defenses, he registered 31.2 points per game on a remarkably efficient 71.5 true shooting percentage

    Leonard's virtuoso performance earned high praise from head coach Gregg Popovich after Game 6's series-clinching win over the Grizzlies, per The Vertical's Michael Lee:

    He eventually received help from Tony Parker, who scored a combined 65 points in the final three games after a scoreless Game 3. The 34-year-old point guard must keep bathing in the Fountain of Youth for San Antonio to match Houston's high-powered attack.

    Now if only LaMarcus Aldridge can also heat up. The big man averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in a decent, but unspectacular series against Memphis. Although the smaller Rockets are seemingly a much better matchup for him to regain his mojo in the paint, he recorded 15.5 points and a 37.7 field-goal percentage against them during the season.

    MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 27: LaMarcus Aldridge #12 of the San Antonio Spurs goes to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
    Joe Murphy/Getty Images

    To keep him in check, Houston will need a better showing from Clint Capela. Per NBA.com, the Rockets allowed 110.5 points per 100 possessions against the Thunder with him on the court. That number dwindled to 99.2 with him benched, but they shouldn't want to hang their hopes on a huge series from Nene.

    With all due respect to the Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers, a Western Conference Finals brawl with the Golden State Warriors likely awaits this series' winner. While the Rockets have been ousted by the two-time conference champions in consecutive seasons, the Spurs and Warriors haven't crossed postseason paths since 2013.

    If Leonard proves Popovich's assessment as more than a biased endorsement with more help from a deep supporting cast, that should change soon. The Rockets, however, are far from pushovers.

    It will be disappointing if this matchup doesn't last six or seven games. San Antonio's orderly proficiency meshed with Houston's hectic style will make for an entertaining series. Since the Spurs offer far more offensive potency than the Rockets muster on defense, look for them prevail in an intense seven-game series.

