NBA Playoffs 2017: TV Schedule, Odds and Bracket Predictions

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

NBA fans have grown accustomed to watching multiple playoff games each night. With most of the first round concluded, they face a sudden void in the schedule.

Viewers must find another way to occupy their NBA-free Saturday. Luckily the basketball withdrawal won't last long, as the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will finish their opening-round battle on Sunday while the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards begin what figures to be a testy second-round clash

One marquee matchup is already set for the second round. The San Antonio Spurs will meet a familiar foe in Mike D'Antoni, who led the Phoenix Suns during their intense postseason rivalry. The Houston Rockets head coach can gain some overdue revenge in a showdown pitting a juggernaut offense against an elite defense.

Let's dive into the highly anticipated second-round series. But first, here's the known postseason schedule as of Friday evening along with odds, courtesy of OddsShark, and predictions.

TV Schedule

Date Game Away Home Time (ET) TV Sun., April 30 1 Washington Wizards Boston Celtics 1 p.m. ABC 7 (RD 1) Utah Jazz Los Angeles Clippers 3:30 p.m. ABC Mon., May 1 1 Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m. TNT 1 Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs 9:30 p.m. TNT Tue., May 2 2 Washington Wizards Boston Celtics 8 p.m. TNT 1 Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed., May 3 2 Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers 7 p.m. TNT 2 Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs 9:30 p.m. TNT Thur., May 4 3 Boston Celtics Washington Wizards 8 p.m. ESPN 2 Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers Golden State Warriors 10:30 p.m. ESPN Fri., May 5 3 Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors 7 p.m. ESPN 3 San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets 9:30 p.m. ESPN Sat., May 6 3 Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers 8:30 p.m. ABC Sun., May 7 4 Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors 3:30 p.m. ABC 4 Boston Celtics Washington Wizards 6:30 p.m. TNT 4 San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets 8 p.m. TNT Mon., May 8 4 Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers TBD TNT Tue., May 9 5* Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TNT 5* Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs TBD TNT Wed., May 10 5* Washington Wizards Boston Celtics TBD TNT 5* Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers Golden State Warriors TBD TNT Thur., May 11 6* Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors TBD ESPN 6* San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets TBD ESPN Fri., May 12 6* Boston Celtics Washington Wizards TBD ESPN 6* Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers TBD ESPN Sun., May 14 7* Toronto Raptors Cleveland Cavaliers TBD TNT 7* Utah Jazz/L.A. Clippers Golden State Warriors TBD TBD 7* Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs TBD TBD Mon., May 15 7* Washington Wizards Boston Celtics 8 p.m. TNT NBA.com; *=if necessary

Updated Odds

Odds to Win 2016-17 NBA Championship Team Odds Golden State Warriors 11-25 Cleveland Cavaliers 13-4 San Antonio Spurs 8-1 Houston Rockets 14-1 Boston Celtics 20-1 Toronto Raptors 40-1 Washington Wizards 50-1 Utah Jazz 66-1 Los Angeles Clippers 150-1 OddsShark

Predictions

Round 1 Prediction No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Utah Jazz (Tied 3-3) Jazz Round 2 Prediction No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Washington Wizards Celtics in 7 No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Toronto Raptors Cavs in 5 No. 2 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 3 Houston Rockets Spurs in 7 Author's predictions

Round 2 Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets

D. Clarke Evans/Getty Images

In order to survive the first round, the Spurs and Rockets needed to oust kindred spirits. While the Spurs eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies—a squad led by size, defense and a quiet superstar—the Rockets had to combat the Oklahoma City Thunder's ball-dominant, MVP-caliber guard.

Now they will both meet their antithesis. During the regular season, the Rockets ranked second in scoring and offensive rating. The Spurs, conversely, yielded the second-fewest points with the league's premier defensive rating:

Rockets/Spurs Season Ratings TEAM OFF RTG RANK DEF RTG RANK Rockets 114.7 2 109.0 18 Spurs 111.1 9 103.5 1 Basketball-Reference.com

San Antonio also led the NBA in three-point percentage (39.1), but only five clubs attempted fewer shots from long range. Houston, conversely, obliterated the record with 40.3 attempts per bout.

Despite shooting a putrid 28.4 percent from long range against Oklahoma City, the Rockets averaged 112.8 points per bout with 48 threes in five contests. They must maintain their frenetic pace against the Spurs, who have slowed the tempo considerably this year.

The Spurs seized three of their four regular-season meetings, but only by a plus-six scoring margin. MVP candidates Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both shined in their suspenseful head-to-head encounters:

James Harden vs. Kawhi Leonard (2016-17 H2H Matchups) Player MPG PTS FG% REB AST BLK STL Harden 38.3 29.8 47.0 9.0 11.8 0.0 0.5 Leonard 38.0 28.5 49.3 5.0 2.5 1.0 2.8 ESPN.com

Any fools still questioning Leonard's superstar status were silenced by his sensational series against Memphis. Against one of the Western Conference's toughest defenses, he registered 31.2 points per game on a remarkably efficient 71.5 true shooting percentage.

Leonard's virtuoso performance earned high praise from head coach Gregg Popovich after Game 6's series-clinching win over the Grizzlies, per The Vertical's Michael Lee:

He eventually received help from Tony Parker, who scored a combined 65 points in the final three games after a scoreless Game 3. The 34-year-old point guard must keep bathing in the Fountain of Youth for San Antonio to match Houston's high-powered attack.

Now if only LaMarcus Aldridge can also heat up. The big man averaged 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in a decent, but unspectacular series against Memphis. Although the smaller Rockets are seemingly a much better matchup for him to regain his mojo in the paint, he recorded 15.5 points and a 37.7 field-goal percentage against them during the season.

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

To keep him in check, Houston will need a better showing from Clint Capela. Per NBA.com, the Rockets allowed 110.5 points per 100 possessions against the Thunder with him on the court. That number dwindled to 99.2 with him benched, but they shouldn't want to hang their hopes on a huge series from Nene.

With all due respect to the Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers, a Western Conference Finals brawl with the Golden State Warriors likely awaits this series' winner. While the Rockets have been ousted by the two-time conference champions in consecutive seasons, the Spurs and Warriors haven't crossed postseason paths since 2013.

If Leonard proves Popovich's assessment as more than a biased endorsement with more help from a deep supporting cast, that should change soon. The Rockets, however, are far from pushovers.

It will be disappointing if this matchup doesn't last six or seven games. San Antonio's orderly proficiency meshed with Houston's hectic style will make for an entertaining series. Since the Spurs offer far more offensive potency than the Rockets muster on defense, look for them prevail in an intense seven-game series.

Note: All statistics courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.