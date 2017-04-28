Larry Bird Steps Down as Pacers President, Expected to Remain as Consultant

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

NBA legend Larry Bird is reportedly set to step down from his role as president of the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Pritchard will take charge of basketball operations for the franchise.

Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of The Vertical first reported the organizational changes. Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated confirmed the news. Wojnarowski noted Bird will remain active with the team as a consultant.

How Bird's decision will impact the outlook for star forward Paul George, who has one guaranteed year left on his current contract, is the key question.

The 60-year-old executive, who earned 12 All-Star appearances and won three NBA titles during his illustrious playing career, made it clear he had no intention to trade George despite intense speculation leading up to the trade deadline, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

"I wasn't motivated to move Paul George at the deadline," Bird said. "I can't remember if it was even brought up or not. I don't think it was. It's all fake news anyway. You know that. Somebody's gonna start it and [it] just was a snowball effect."

Yet the Pacers will be playing a dangerous game if they advance through the offseason and next season's deadline without an extension or trade in place.

Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News reported this week George, who grew up in California, eventually wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers and "never made his long-term intentions a secret" during conversations within the Pacers locker room.

One thing's for sure: Bird's hasty exit after the Pacers got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers will only amplify talk about George's future this summer.

The former Boston Celtics superstar started his second stint as Pacers president in June 2013. Indiana made the playoffs three times in four years after Bird's one-year hiatus but advanced beyond the first round just once. The Indiana native also served as the team's head coach from 1997 through 2000, posting a 147-67 record and leading the team to the 2000 NBA Finals.

Pritchard joined the Pacers in 2011 as the team's director of player personnel. He got promoted to general manager in 2012 and will now oversee basketball operations.