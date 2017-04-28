    IPL Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Key T20 Fixtures and Latest Odds

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    
    

    Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders maintain the top odds to win the 2017 Indian Premier League as we inch closer to the play-offs, with oddsmakers banking heavily on the two teams at the top of the standings.

    Kolkata and Mulbai have combined for just four losses so far, with Knight Riders adding another dominant win to their resume on Friday. Sunrisers Hyderabad aren't far behind the two, however, and secured their first win away from home this season against Kings XI Punjab.

    Here's a look at the latest IPL odds, courtesy of Oddschecker.com:

    IPL Odds
    TeamOdds
    Mumbai Indians5-2
    Kolkata Knight Riders12-5
    Hyderabad Sunrisers4-1
    Rising Pune Supergiant15-2
    Gujarat Lions9-1
    Kings XI Punjab16-1
    Royal Challengers Bangalore18-1
    Delhi Daredevils22-1
    Oddschecker.com

    The schedule for the coming IPL matches:

    IPL Schedule
    DateTime (BST/Local)Fixture
    Saturday, April 293:30 p.m./8 p.m.Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Saturday, April 2911:30 a.m./4 p.m.Gujarat Lions vs. Mumbai Indians
    Sunday, April 303:30 p.m./8 p.m.Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Daredevils
    Sunday, April 3011:30 a.m./4 p.m.Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
    IPLT20.com

    The IPL can be streamed via Sky Go (UK) and Willow (U.S.). All matches are broadcast on the Sky Sports network.

     

    Kolkata once again lived up to their reputation for chasing totals, cruising to a win over Delhi Daredevils at Eden Gardens. The hosts had 22 balls to spare, winning by seven wickets.

    Gautam Gambhir put on a show as one of the openers, scoring an unbeaten 71 to push the chase in the right direction.

    Per Kolkata Knight Riders' official Twitter account, chasing is what the veteran does best:

    Robin Uthappa added 59 from 33 to all but ruin Delhi's chances of winning the match, and the hosts didn't even need 17 full overs to complete the chase.

    With the ball, Nathan Coulter-Nile once again stood out by taking three wickets, and Sunil Narine was his usual dominant self, finishing with an economy rate of 6.25.

    The win moved Kolkata past Mumbai in the standings but Indians still have a match in hand. While their lengthy win streak came to an end in their previous match, Indians still appear the team to beat, and they'll look to get back on track against Gujarat Lions on Saturday.

    
    

    Gujarat have won just three of their IPL matches so far, and while their bid to qualify for the play-offs is far from over, they need to find some quick momentum. A match against the in-form Indians and their explosive batting is the last thing they needed.

    One more team to keep an eye on is Sunrisers, who cruised to a win against Punjab on Friday. Their next match will be against Kolkata in what should be a key matchup ahead of the play-offs. 