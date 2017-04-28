Brock Lesnar to Defend WWE Universal Title at New Great Balls of Fire PPV

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It was announced Friday that Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship at a brand-new pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire on July 9 in Dallas.

The American Airlines Center made it official with the following video:

Great Balls of Fire is set to be a Raw-branded event.

The Beast Incarnate defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 to become Universal champion for the first time, but he has yet to defend the title.

Lesnar will not be part of Sunday's Payback pay-per-view, and it isn't yet known if he will compete at Extreme Rules in June.

While Lesnar's Great Balls of Fire opponent has yet to be announced, all signs point toward a clash with either Roman Reigns or Braun Strowman.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman called out Reigns after the Big Dog joined The Beast as the only two Superstars to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Strowman interrupted Heyman, though, and vowed to take aim at Lesnar's title.

Reigns and Strowman will compete Sunday at Payback, and the winner could potentially go on to challenge Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

