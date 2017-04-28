Tottenham to Play 2017-18 Home Games at Wembley Stadium

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they are to play their home matches at Wembley Stadium during the 2017-18 season.

The club announced the decision had been taken on their official Twitter account on Friday:

The current campaign is Spurs' last at White Hart Lane, with the club constructing a new ground on a site nearby.

Wembley's own Twitter account welcomed next season's tenants:

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy released an accompanying statement, per Sam Long of the Evening Standard.

"Wembley will be our home for a season and then we shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world playing host to NFL games too—a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success," he said. "Both on and off the pitch this in an incredibly exciting time in the history of our club."

Tottenham are set to depart their home since 1899 at the end of the current campaign, and there has been speculation about where Spurs will play their matches next term. But the club will stage all of their home fixtures in all competitions at Wembley, which has a capacity of 90,000.

In this season's UEFA Champions League, Spurs played at Wembley, although they struggled in their home matches and were eventually eliminated at the group stage of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were at the stadium recently for the FA Cup semi-final, where they suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of rivals Chelsea.

As noted by Squawka Football, Tottenham haven't enjoyed much success at the national stadium:

Per Long, Spurs are expected to move into their new 61,000-seat home from the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign. The stadium is expected to cost around £800 million to build.

Tottenham will play Arsenal in a north London derby on Sunday in their penultimate match at White Hart Lane, while the last ever top-flight match played at the ground will be against Manchester United on May 14.

