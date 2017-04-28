Jabrill Peppers Will Have Role in Browns Offense, According to Hue Jackson

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers may be contributing in all three phases when he suits up for the Cleveland Browns this fall.

Not only is the 25th pick widely considered a stud safety and return man, but head coach Hue Jackson also told reporters Thursday night he plans to get the ball in Peppers' hands on offense.

"Line him up in a lot of different places and give him that opportunity," he said, according to the Detroit Free Press' Mark Snyder. "He is a football player, a very dynamic player. Obviously, he’s going to play defense for us, but we’ll find a role for him over there on offense. No question."

The Michigan Wolverines used Peppers selectively on offense during his junior season, but he did prove effective in doses. In 12 games, Peppers ripped off 6.2 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns on 27 carries.

All told, he racked up 239 rushing yards and five scores on the ground during his sophomore and junior campaigns. He also sprinkled in 10 catches for 82 yards.

Jackson, though, pumped the brakes on a big offensive role for Peppers right out of the gate.

"No question but we’re going to start him over there on defense for sure," he said, per Snyder. "Again, when you have guys that have ability to make plays, you do anything and everything you can to put them in an environment so they can showcase their talent and ability (including offense). We will do that, but first we are bringing him in here to play defense and play special teams."