Chris Holtmann, Butler Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 Season

The Butler Bulldogs and head basketball coach Chris Holtmann agreed to terms Friday on a contract extension that will carry his current deal through 2025, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman and the Indianapolis Star's David Woods.

Holtmann was promoted from interim to full-time head coach in January 2015 after Brandon Miller—who initially replaced Brad Stevens—took a medical leave of absence from the program.

Holtmann has led the Bulldogs to three straight NCAA tournament appearances and three seasons of at least 22 wins.

This past season, the Bulldogs went 25-9, including 12-6 in conference play en route to a second-place finish in the Big East. They advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament thanks to a pair of wins over No. 13 seed Winthrop and No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee.

However, Butler was bounced by the eventual national champion North Carolina Tar Heels in a 92-80 Sweet 16 loss.

The Bulldogs finished the season ranked 25th overall in KenPom.com's rankings with an adjusted offensive efficiency that clocked in at No. 20 ahead of notable programs like Florida, Baylor, West Virginia and Purdue.