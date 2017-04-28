Bucks Kiss Cam Gets Painfully Awkward When a Fan Is Shown with His Mother

Funny Kiss Cam stunts are all the rage.

Sometimes a team's mascot will throw a drink on some jerk who won't participate, for example. These planned skits are meant to rile up the home crowd.

This was not one of those.

During Thursday night's loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks made things real awkward at BMO Harris Bradley Center when the Kiss Cam landed on a mother and son.

"She's my mom," the guy said, shaking his head.



His mom's reaction?

