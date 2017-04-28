IPL Results 2017: Scores, Points Table, Live-Stream Info for Latest T20 Fixtures

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

The Kolkata Knight Riders extended their lead at the top of the Indian Premier League to two points on Friday after they secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over bottom side Delhi Daredevils.

After being put in to bat by Kolkata, Delhi amassed a total of 160 for six from their 20 overs, thanks largely to a brilliant knock of 60 from opener Sanju Samson. However, it wasn't enough, as the Knight Riders chased down the score in just 16.2 overs, as Gautam Gambhir top scored with an unbeaten 71.

Later in the day, Kings XI Punjab will host Hyderabad Sunrisers, with the latter seeking to keep in touch with the leaders.

Here are the updated standings, the upcoming fixtures and a look back at the best of Friday's action.

IPL 2017: Standings POS TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS NET RR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 9 7 2 0 0 14 +1.223 2. Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.514 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.481 4. Rising Pune Supergiant 8 4 4 0 0 8 -0.666 5. Kings XI Punjab 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.319 6. Gujarat Lions 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.360 7. Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 2 6 0 1 5 -1.401 8. Delhi Daredevils 7 2 5 0 0 4 +0.514 ESPNCricinfo

IPL 2017: Upcoming Fixtures Date Time (BST/Local) Fixture Friday, April 28 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Saturday, April 29 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Saturday, April 29 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Gujarat Lions vs. Mumbai Indians Sunday, April 30 3:30 p.m./8 p.m. Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Daredevils Sunday, April 30 11:30 a.m./4 p.m. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders ESPNCricinfo

The fixtures are available to stream via Sky Go (UK)

Kolkata vs. Delhi

Kolata, 161 for three (Gambhir 71*, Uthappa 59), beat Delhi, 160 for six (Samson 60, Iyer 47) by seven wickets with 22 balls remaining

As Samson teed off in the early stages of the the Delhi innings, Kolkata may have been a little concerned at their decision to bowl.

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Indeed, the 22-year-old was exceptional in the early stages, mixing some brutish hitting to the boundary with smart running and excellent rotation of the strike. When he was trapped lbw by Umesh Yadav, the Daredevils were in good shape at 123 for two in the 14th over.

But they struggled to take advantage of the platform that had been provided for them, with Rishabh Pant (six), Chris Morris (11) and Corey Anderson (two) dismissed cheaply.

Eventually, it was Shreyas Iyer who pushed the scoring along with 47. Even so, Delhi would have been disappointed to have only made it to 160 from their 20 overs.

It proved to be well below par. Although Sunil Narine was snaffled in the second over, a superb partnership of 106 between Gambhir and Robin Uthappa took the game away from Delhi.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

The veteran duo know each other so well and fulfilled familiar roles once again, with Uthappa, who smashed 59 off 33 balls, the aggressor and Gambhir the anchor.

As cricket statistician Mohandas Menon noted, nobody has more centuries in IPL than the Kolkata skipper:

By the time Uthappa was dismissed, the Knight Riders were in total control of the chase, and it was left to Gambhir, who was not out on 71, to seal another important win for the IPL's standout team in 2017.