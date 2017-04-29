Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arda Turan and Jose Luis Gaya

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Arsenal will reportedly face competition from Inter Milan in the race to sign Arda Turan from Barcelona this summer.

That’s according to Fanatik (h/t the Daily Mirror) who have stated the Turkey international is set to leave the Camp Nou at the end of the season having fallen down the pecking order under manager Luis Enrique.

In the piece, it’s suggested Inter are keen to reunite Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone and his former player at the San Siro.

It means Arsenal face a fight to secure Turan, who was one of the most coveted midfield players in European football before he made his move to Catalonia. Here’s a reminder of what he can offer at his best:

Turan joined Barcelona officially in the summer of 2015, although the club’s transfer ban meant he didn’t play his first game for them until January 2016. It was a slow start to his career with the Blaugrana that the 30-year-old has never recovered from.

Indeed, not only did he spent a significant amount of time on the sidelines, forcing his way into the Barcelona team has been tough. Turan is a versatile operator, although Enrique has so much quality to call upon in the forward and midfield positions, meaning the ex-Atletico man has only started 14 La Liga games in 2016-17.

As noted by sports journalist Rafael Hernandez, the move has not gone well for the midfielder:

In the right setup, he could still be a quality player, though. Turan caught the eye at Atletico due to his ability to mesh hard work, quick feet and incisive passing in the final third. They’re qualities that would align well with the mantras of Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Inter will represent a tempting proposition too, and arguably, Turan’s game is more suited to the intricacies of Italian football. It’s easy to see why he’d opt for a key role in Milan after becoming a peripheral figure at Barcelona, too.

Jose Luis Gaya Rumours

According to Marc Williams of the Daily Star, Arsenal will have to fight off Manchester City if they’re to sign Valencia left-back Jose Luis Gaya in the summer.

In the report, it’s suggested City want to sign the defender in a deal that’d involve Eliaquim Mangala making his loan move to the La Liga side a permanent switch.

"The Gunners have scouted the Spanish Under-21 international, who is valued at £30 million, on a regular basis this season," Williams continued. "But sources have told Starsport that Valencia are open to swapping their star for Mangala as they are struggling to raise the £16 million needed to make the City defender's move permanent."

Gaya has long been considered as one of the most exciting prospects in Spanish football. Here’s a look at some of the 21-year-old’s best moments for Los Che:

As is the case for any young player, there have been moments of inconsistency from Gaya, although, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Karl Matchett, he’s thrilled in some big games, too:

Arsenal’s current left-back options are Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs, and while they’re both dependable performers, it’s an area of the squad that could do with an upgrade.

Gaya may not be that quite yet, as he has problems with positioning, physicality and concentration. But there are plenty of positive attributes to work with in terms of his energy and ability to impact matches in the final third. The Spaniard could be a mainstay at the Emirates if he were to make the move.