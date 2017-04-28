    Anthony Joshua Weighs in at Career-High 250lbs for Wladimir Klitschko Fight

    Anthony Joshua has weighed in at a career-high 250.1 pounds ahead of his bout with Wladimir Klitschko.

    As reported by Charlie Eccleshare of the Daily Telegraph, Joshua tipped the scales almost 10 pounds heavier than his opponent on Friday on the eve of their heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium, with the veteran Ukrainian coming in at 240.5 pounds.

    Joshua posted the following on his Twitter account straight after the weigh-ins:

    The IBF world heavyweight title will be on the line in front of an estimated 90,000 people under the iconic arch.

    After weighing in, Joshua refused to give a prediction, although he said he's feeling confident that he will get the job done.

    "It's going to cost you a billion pounds [for my prediction]," he said, per Eccleshare. "A punch lands, another one lands, you miss one, it's simple. Anybody in this room can become a champion. Somebody is going to win and somebody is going to continue their career, I'm very confident it'll be me."

    It'll be the first time that Klitschko, now 41 years old, has been in action since he lost to Tyson Fury in 2015. While he looked in impeccable shape on stage, there are doubts as to whether he's still got enough in the tank to take on a rising star like Joshua.

    Klitschko is giving away almost 10 pounds to his younger opponent.
    But he's feeling confident. "It doesn't matter," the veteran said when asked how he'd approach the fight, per the same source. "I'll go from round to round. I'm definitely reloaded. I wish him good luck."

    It's going to be an almighty challenge for Klitschko, as no heavyweight in the world has been able to trouble Joshua yet. The former Olympic gold medalist has won all 18 of his professional fights inside the distance.

     

