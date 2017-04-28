Aaron Hernandez's Estate Currently Worth $0 According to Court Documents

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

According to court records acquired by Laurel J. Sweet of the Boston Herald, Aaron Hernandez's estate is now worth $0.

The late Hernandez did not leave a will, and his estate was described in court documents as having "no monies available and no identifiable personal assets."

Due to the estate being worthless, Hernandez's fiance, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, has been given the power to sell his North Attleborough, Massachusetts, home for nearly $1.3 million.

Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell last week. A medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Hernandez was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado days before his death.

Per Spotrac, Hernandez signed a seven-year, $39.582 million contract with the Pats in 2012, but he was released in 2013. Of that money, $15.95 million was guaranteed.