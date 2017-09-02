Matt Jones Reportedly to Be Waived by Redskins After 2 Seasons with Team

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a move that was expected for months, the Washington Redskins reportedly informed running back Matt Jones on Saturday that they will waive him after two seasons.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news.

Although Jones made a positive impression by totaling 794 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage as a rookie, he fell out of favor in the nation's capital midway through the 2016 season after fumbling three times in his first seven games.

Those issues came on the heels of a 2015 season that saw Jones cough up the rock five times in 13 appearances.

As a result, Jones was inactive for the final nine games of the 2016 season as head coach Jay Gruden opted to ride with Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Mack Brown as his three primary running backs.

In advance of the 2017 NFL draft in April, it became clear Jones was a candidate for release.

Not only did Gruden heap praise on Kelley, but he strayed from discussing Jones' status with the club. According to CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler, Gruden "acknowledged" Jones was "still on the roster, but he didn't have much good to say about him."

That sentiment was amplified in May, when the Washington Post's Mike Jones cited a source who said Jones didn't show for organized team activities "because members of the coaching staff told him he's no longer a part of the team’s plans following the ascension of Rob Kelley and the addition of Samaje Perine through the draft."

Now headed for the open market, Jones will attempt to latch on with a team in need of backfield reinforcements.

However, he will have to learn quickly on the fly.

With training camps over, schemes implemented and depth charts largely set prior to the start of the regular season Thursday—53-man rosters must be set by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday—the 2015 third-round pick will be at an immediate disadvantage as he attempts to prove he still has plenty left to offer following a turbulent conclusion to his tenure in the nation's capital.

