NHL Playoffs 2017: Live-Stream Schedule, Stanley Cup TV Guide and Saturday Picks

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NHL playoff field was whittled down to eight teams at the conclusion of the opening round, and with the second round in full swing, Eastern Conference play will continue Saturday.

The Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins seized 1-0 leads in their respective series Thursday, and each team will put its opponent in a deep hole by picking up a victory in Game 2.

Ahead of those crucial matchups, here is a full rundown of the remaining second-round schedule for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well as predictions for Saturday's Game 2 action.

NHL Playoffs Round 2 Viewing Guide Date Time (ET) Game Matchup TV Live Stream Saturday, April 29 3 p.m. 2 New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators NBC NBCSports.com Saturday, April 29 8 p.m. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals NBC NBCSports.com Sunday, April 30 3 p.m. 3 St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators NBC NBCSports.com Sunday, April 30 7 p.m. 3 Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers NBCSN NBCSports.com Monday, May 1 7:30 p.m. 3 Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins NBCSN NBCSports.com Tuesday, May 2 7 p.m. 3 Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers NBCSN NBCSports.com Tuesday, May 2 9:30 p.m. 4 St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators NBCSN NBCSports.com Wednesday, May 3 7:30 p.m. 4 Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins NBCSN NBCSports.com Wednesday, May 3 10 p.m. 4 Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers NBCSN NBCSports.com Thursday, May 4 7:30 p.m. 4 Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers NBCSN NBCSports.com Friday, May 5 TBD 5* Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks TBD TBD Friday, May 5 TBD 5* Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues TBD TBD Saturday, May 6 TBD 5* Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals TBD TBD Saturday, May 6 TBD 5* New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators TBD TBD Sunday, May 7 TBD 6* Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers TBD TBD Sunday, May 7 TBD 6* St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators TBD TBD Monday, May 8 TBD 6* Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins TBD TBD Tuesday, May 9 TBD 7* Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues TBD TBD Tuesday, May 9 TBD 6* Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers TBD TBD Wednesday, May 10 TBD 7* Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks TBD TBD Wednesday, May 10 TBD 7* Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals TBD TBD Thursday, May 11 TBD 7* New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators TBD TBD If necessary (Schedule courtesy of NHL.com)

Rangers at Senators: Game 2

Game 1 between the Senators and New York Rangers was a tightly contested clash, but Ottawa appeared to be the slightly more aggressive team, and it paid off in the latter stages.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson scored with under five minutes remaining in regulation to give the Sens a 2-1 win and 1-0 series advantage.

Ottawa fired 43 shots on goal, and although Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist continued his excellent play by stopping 41 of them, it wasn't enough to outduel Craig Anderson at the other end.

Despite the loss, Rangers defenseman Marc Staal expressed the confidence the Rangers have from knowing Lundqvist is between the pipes, according to the Associated Press (h/t CBS New York): "He made some big stops for us and kept it tight, and we always know he's going to be there. You knew they were going to push in their building in Game 1, and we have to find a way to answer in Game 2. Playoffs come down to a bounce and one shot here or there, and Thursday we were on the wrong side of it."

With both Lundqvist and Anderson playing great, there figures to be little separating the teams for the remainder of the series.

As pointed out by ESPN's John Buccigross, that has been the case for the Senators throughout the playoffs:

While Anderson has been solid, Lundqvist is a veteran of pressure-packed situations, and it is easy to envision him coming through with a virtuoso performance Saturday.

Perhaps an even bigger key will be New York's forward depth coming through and putting some pucks past Anderson.

With the likes of Mats Zuccarello, Chris Kreider, Rick Nash, Derek Stepan, Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey and others in the fold, the Blueshirts will find enough offense to even the series at 1-1.

Game 2 prediction: Rangers 3, Senators 1

Penguins at Capitals: Game 2

The Washington Capitals poured it on the Penguins in Thursday's Game 1, but it still wasn't enough, as the Caps fell 3-2 to their rivals.

A third-period goal, scored by Nick Bonino, sunk the Capitals despite the fact they looked like the better team throughout.

Per Chris Gordon of the New York Times, Washington destroyed Pittsburgh in terms of getting shots toward the net, which made the loss even more demoralizing:

Washington ended up with 35 shots to Pittsburgh's 21, which speaks to the struggles of Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

The opposite was true for Pens netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, but Bob Pompeani of KDKA TV pointed out that the Penguins will likely have to tighten things up moving forward:

The Caps have been unable to get the better of the Penguins in the playoffs, and the frustration of Game 1 is something they can't afford to let carry over to subsequent games.

From top to bottom, Washington is the most talented and complete team in the NHL. Even though they lost Thursday, the Caps' qualities were on full display.

Provided the Capitals play the same way offensively in Game 2 and Holtby performs better, they have a great opportunity to even up the series.

Holding Sidney Crosby in check after a two-goal Game 1 will be significant challenge, but Washington's firepower, headlined by Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Justin Williams, will make the difference Saturday.

Game 2 prediction: Capitals 4, Penguins 2