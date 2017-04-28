Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Odds, Analysis, NBA Playoff Betting Pick

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls will look to earn their first home win of the series and stave off elimination against the top-seeded Boston Celtics as small underdogs for Game 6 on Friday. The Bulls have lost the last three games without point guard Rajon Rondo and may be without him again here.

Point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total is at 204, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 105.0-98.2, Bulls (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

The Celtics have played extremely well defensively in rallying back from a 2-0 series deficit to take a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6. They surrendered an average of 108.5 points in the first two games and have limited Chicago to 93 points per game in winning the last three.

Offensively, the Bulls have not had much flow without Rondo in the lineup, as he was a difference-maker versus his former team early on in the series. Rondo is doubtful to return in Game 6, which means it will likely be more of the same.

Why the Bulls can cover the spread

Chicago was even with Boston for most of Game 5 on the road without Rondo before falling apart down the stretch. That has to give the team at least some confidence along with playing an elimination game at home. The Bulls were a solid home team during the regular season at 25-16 straight up and had gone 11-5 SU and ATS in their previous 16 games as underdogs at the United Center prior to Games 3 and 4.

In addition, while Isaiah Thomas has repeatedly driven to the basket with ease for the Celtics in this series, Chicago's perimeter defense held him to two three-pointers on 19 attempts in the last two games and has been solid overall.

Smart betting pick

It must be frustrating for the Bulls to shoot 50 percent from the field, hold their opponent under 25 percent from three-point range and still lose by double digits like they did in Game 5. Of course, that is what happens when you let an opponent like Boston have their way inside and still connect on enough three-pointers to do damage.

It also helps when you go 23-of-23 from the free-throw line like the Celtics did. Thomas alone has gotten to the free-throw line 24 times in the last two games and missed only once. He has been a lot more aggressive without Rondo there to defend him, and there is no reason to believe that will change. Bet on Boston to close out Chicago with another win and cover.

NBA betting trends

Boston is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road.

Boston is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone under in five of Chicago's last six games at home.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.