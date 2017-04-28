Jurgen Klopp Confirms Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge Back in Liverpool Training

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed injured pair Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge have returned to training ahead of Monday night's visit to Watford.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's upcoming Premier League fixture, Klopp said that while captain Jordan Henderson isn't yet close to a return, Lallana and Sturridge could feature against the Hornets.

Per Joe Rimmer of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds chief said: "Adam [Lallana] is back in team training for the first time. Hendo [Jordan Henderson] not on the pitch. Daniel [Sturridge] in team training too. It's Monday night—so we can give Lallana some more time training. Today we had a really important session, Adam involved, Sturridge involved."

Liverpool's form has suffered of late, with star man Sadio Mane ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, per BBC Sport, and the absences of Lallana and Sturridge also disrupting any attacking momentum.

The Merseysiders have won just three of their last six games, drawing twice and losing 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, but Klopp insisted the onus is on his side to learn how to adapt in such times of distress:

We are not surprised when Mane is sidelined, Lallana is sidelined, Henderson is sidelined, Sturridge is sidelined - we are not surprised about this (lack of depth of the bench). It was unlucky that all at the same moment we cannot use them. We still could have won the game, that's how it is. We will learn, we are working on strengthening the squad, that's clear.

Klopp also spoke on centre-back Dejan Lovren's contract extension, a decision made by the Liverpool hierarchy that's caused some debate among fans.

The German jested that some fans might have asked if they could "find another team who will have him" following Sunday's defeat, looking at past great performances from the Croatian as reasoning for the new deal, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

It also emerged in midweek that Steven Gerrard was handed the role of Liverpool under-18s coach, and Klopp called it a "fantastic thing" the Reds legend has already taken his next managerial step inside Anfield's walls.

In regards to the help Klopp can offer Gerrard after taking charge of a team for the first time, he added: "My door is always open, he knows that. He will be good."

Manchester City and Manchester United—fourth and fifth in the table, respectively—can both move above Liverpool and bump the Merseysiders down to fifth before they're back in action on Monday evening.

Having played two games more than those two top-four rivals, Klopp reiterated his desire to see the Reds keep fighting for their place among Europe's elite next season:

The Reds hammered Watford 6-1 when the two teams met at Anfield in November, but with three wins in their last five games, manager Walter Mazzarri's side may be a more difficult foe to overcome at Vicarage Road.

What's more, Liverpool will need to be on their toes considering they suffered a 3-0 defeat in their most recent visit to Watford in December 2015, requiring three points on Monday if they're to keep the top-four dream alive.