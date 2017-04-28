Jim Harbaugh Shows off Opera Singing Voice to Group of Reporters

Jim Harbaugh Shows off Opera Singing Voice to Group of ReportersApril 28, 2017
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has apparently been inspired by his team's trip to Italy.
On Friday, Harbaugh belted out some classic Italian opera tunes for a group of reporters as his team settled into spring practices, as the Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis documented on Twitter:
angelique @chengelis
Harbaugh: Opera Singer https://t.co/vhqLdYwXiU4/28/2017, 11:46:18 AM
The Wolverines arrived in Rome on April 22, and they have been taking in the city's culture for the last week as they begin preparations for the 2017 season.
In fact, Harbaugh and the Wolverines met Pope Francis on Wednesday and presented him with a Michigan helmet as well as a pair of shoes:
Coach Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM
There is no word to describe the inner beauty that shines through the eyes of our Holy Father and his words... "Pray for me" https://t.co/doUpeajuRp4/26/2017, 4:22:00 PM
The program's eight-day venture is scheduled to end April 30.