    Jim Harbaugh Shows off Opera Singing Voice to Group of Reporters

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh talks to journalists during a press conference, in Rome, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Michigan's NCAA college football team arrived in Rome last weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address before practicing a few times. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

    Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has apparently been inspired by his team's trip to Italy.

    On Friday, Harbaugh belted out some classic Italian opera tunes for a group of reporters as his team settled into spring practices, as the Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis documented on Twitter:

    The Wolverines arrived in Rome on April 22, and they have been taking in the city's culture for the last week as they begin preparations for the 2017 season.

    In fact, Harbaugh and the Wolverines met Pope Francis on Wednesday and presented him with a Michigan helmet as well as a pair of shoes:

    The program's eight-day venture is scheduled to end April 30.