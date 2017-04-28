Jim Harbaugh Shows off Opera Singing Voice to Group of Reporters

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has apparently been inspired by his team's trip to Italy.

On Friday, Harbaugh belted out some classic Italian opera tunes for a group of reporters as his team settled into spring practices, as the Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis documented on Twitter:

The Wolverines arrived in Rome on April 22, and they have been taking in the city's culture for the last week as they begin preparations for the 2017 season.

In fact, Harbaugh and the Wolverines met Pope Francis on Wednesday and presented him with a Michigan helmet as well as a pair of shoes:

The program's eight-day venture is scheduled to end April 30.