    Jose Mourinho Jokes He Will Play for Manchester United Amid Injury Crisis

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2017

    Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho arrives for the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has joked he might have to play in defence against Swansea City on Sunday as the Red Devils cope with injury worries at the back. 

    Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, he spoke of United's limited central options: "In this moment Eric Bailly is the only option we have. It's Axel [Tuanzebe], Eric and Daley [Blind]. I think Eric and Daley, they played again absolutely amazingly [against City].

    "I have to speak with them and see how they are, see how they feel. I'm also training hard in the gym so I can also be an optionMourinho and Tuanzebe against Swansea!"

    Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are all injured, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah suffered an injury during Thursday's 0-0 draw at Manchester City.


