Jose Mourinho Jokes He Will Play for Manchester United Amid Injury Crisis

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has joked he might have to play in defence against Swansea City on Sunday as the Red Devils cope with injury worries at the back.

Per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, he spoke of United's limited central options: "In this moment Eric Bailly is the only option we have. It's Axel [Tuanzebe], Eric and Daley [Blind]. I think Eric and Daley, they played again absolutely amazingly [against City].

"I have to speak with them and see how they are, see how they feel. I'm also training hard in the gym so I can also be an option—Mourinho and Tuanzebe against Swansea!"

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are all injured, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah suffered an injury during Thursday's 0-0 draw at Manchester City.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.