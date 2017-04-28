NFL Draft 2017: Round 2-3 Grades for Every NFL Pick

3 of 75

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Strengths: Insane strength/athleticism package.

Weaknesses: Insane playing style.

Some of McDowell’s game film looks like a hallucination. He’ll swim-move past two or three blockers in pursuit of the ball. He’ll win so quickly at the line that it looks like a video game glitch, then run right past the ball-carrier. He’ll wreck everything in his path for a stretch, then disappear and make you wonder if it was all a dream.

McDowell’s work habits have been openly questioned since long before the draft period; at the combine, he blamed his spotty track record in the conditioning department on nagging injuries that he battled through his early career. As for his whirling-dervish technique, coaches just gave up. “Once I started making plays, they really just said ‘go ahead and do you,’” McDowell told me at the combine.

As you might imagine, the Seahawks coaches may not be quite as patient or accommodating, though they have an exceptional track record with defenders like McDowell.

McDowell is like a pitbull trying to get through the fence when the mailman arrives. Sometimes he wants to go over. Sometimes he wants to go under. Sometimes he wants to crash right through. But sometimes he tries to do all three at once and winds up causing himself more harm than others.

The only remotely similar prospect I can think of in recent years was Dominique Easley, but Easley’s inconsistency (in college and the NFL) has had more to do with injuries than wonky technique or iffy habits.

McDowell is delightfully one of a kind. The Seahawks will find creative ways to use him.

But there is a rule when grading Seahawks draft picks: If they avoid drafting an offensive lineman, they can get no higher than a "C." And when they trade down with an obvious line choice like Cam Robinson on the board, well...

Grade: C-