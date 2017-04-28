Volvo China Open 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

STR/Getty Images

Pablo Larrazabal went clear at the top of the leaderboard at the Volvo China Open on Friday as he shot a six-under 66.

Three shots behind him, Dylan Frittelli shot into contention with a magnificent score of 63, while Alexander Levy—who held the overnight lead with Larrazabal—is also on 11-under after scoring 70.

Here's a look at the leaderboard heading into the weekend:

Volvo China Open 2017: Day 2 Leaderboard Position Player To Par Day 2 Score 1 Pablo Larrazabal -14 66 T2 Dylan Frittelli -11 63 T2 Alexander Levy -11 70 4 Soomin Lee -10 65 T5 George Coetzee -8 69 T5 Thomas Detry -8 66 T7 Bernd Ritthammer -7 67 T7 Dean Burmester -7 70 T7 Joost Luiten -7 69 T7 Jaco van Zyl -7 69 EuropeanTour.com

Larrazabal built on his excellent opening day with another strong round on Friday.

As on Thursday, the Spaniard went out and in via the same score, this time scoring 33 on each compared with 32.

On the front nine he made gains at the fifth, sixth and eighth, before an outstanding tee shot at the 11th allowed him to make an eagle, per the European Tour:

He immediately followed that up with another birdie on the next hole, before a cool putt at the 15th saw him pick up one final shot:

The Spaniard was on course to enjoy another unblemished round, but a bogey at the 17th prevented him from doing so.

He took the lead from Frittelli, who had surged up the leaderboard with an exceptional effort of his own.

The South African started strongly with a birdie at the 10th and—like Larrazabal—scored an eagle at the 11th, before three more gains in the last four holes of his opening nine put him on eight-under.

Birdies at the third, sixth and eighth completed his round and set the clubhouse lead prior to Larrazabal's entry. Volvo in Golf hailed his efforts:

As for Levy, two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine painted a different picture to the one he painted on the same holes on Thursday, where he went out in 30.

After nine successive pars from the eighth through the 16th, he mounted a strong finish:

The Frenchman will need to carry that momentum into moving day to give himself the best chance of regaining the lead from Larrazabal, while Frittelli will also be a real danger if he can even come close to replicating his round.

Soomin Lee also put in an unblemished round of 65 to sit on 10-under overall, so he too could be set for further gains on Saturday.