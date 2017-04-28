Thiago Alcantara Signs New Bayern Munich Contract Until 2021

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has committed his future to the Bundesliga giants after penning a contract extension until the summer of 2021.

Die Roten announced the news via their official Twitter account on Friday:

The Spain international voiced his pleasure at prolonging his stay at the Allianz Arena and said: "My family and I feel very happy in Munich. Everything suits us here."

Thiago first made the move to Bavaria from former club Barcelona in 2013 and has risen to establish himself as one of Europe's finest playmakers, despite previously failing to nail down a starting place at the Camp Nou.

His first two seasons in Germany were marred by a string of knee injuries that forced the midfielder to miss more than 80 matches across a period of just over 18 months, per Transfermarkt.

Goal's Sam Lee noted the contract extension puts to bed any speculation of a transfer in the near future, at least:

Thiago has already bested the amount of first-team appearances he managed in four years among Barca's first-team ranks and has played for Bayern on 199 occasions, winning three Bundesliga titles in that time.

His form this season has helped the German juggernaut power their way to what looks likely to be a fifth successive Bundesliga triumph—his fourth—and Der FCB have moved to endure their star sticks around for the long haul.