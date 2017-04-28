Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger Talks Laurent Koscielny, More in Presser

Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger Talks Laurent Koscielny, More in PresserApril 28, 2017
Laurent Koscielny has a "60-40" chance of playing against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, according to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who believes Spurs must finish above them more than once before the power in north London has truly shifted in their favour.
ESPN FC's Mattias Karen relayed the update on Koscielny, while the Evening Standard's James Olley provided Wenger's views on the power shift:
Mattias Karén @MattiasKaren
Wenger says Koscielny's chances of playing are "60-40."4/28/2017, 8:15:09 AM
James Olley @JamesOlley
Wenger says #thfc finishing above #afc this year will not indicate a shift in power - says they have to do more than one year.4/28/2017, 8:24:50 AM
The Lilywhites have not finished above the Gunners once under Wenger.
