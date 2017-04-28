    Tottenham vs. Arsenal: Arsene Wenger Talks Laurent Koscielny, More in Presser

    Laurent Koscielny has a "60-40" chance of playing against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, according to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who believes Spurs must finish above them more than once before the power in north London has truly shifted in their favour. 

    ESPN FC's Mattias Karen relayed the update on Koscielny, while the Evening Standard's James Olley provided Wenger's views on the power shift:

    The Lilywhites have not finished above the Gunners once under Wenger.

     

