Russian Grand Prix 2017 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's F1 Practice

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen began his preparations for Sunday's Formula One Russian Grand Prix in promising fashion after finishing Friday's first practice session in top spot with a fastest lap time of one minute, 36.074 seconds.

Valtteri Bottas made it a Finnish one-two and took second with a time of one minute, 36.119 seconds in the opening session of Sochi's Formula One weekend, respectively, while Lewis Hamilton finished third and recorded a useful tally of 23 laps.

Mercedes have travelled to the nation's southern coast with hearts set on a fourth successive Russian Grand Prix crown this Sunday, and a new champion will be crowned after retired world champion Nico Rosberg clinched last year's title.

The official Formula One Twitter account provided a breakdown of the general classification from Friday's first practice, where standings leader Sebastian Vettel rounded out the five fastest finishers:

First Practice Session Recap

In-keeping with Mercedes' imperious record in Sochi since the city became an F1 destination in 2014, Hamilton was a little more than five-tenths of a second slower than Raikkonen to mark a strong first-practice outing.

Vettel is looking to win his third race of the season in Sochi, although he'll need to stop Hamilton's imperious Russian record to do so, with the Briton's runner-up finish last year the only time he's failed to win this race.

However, it was Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Bottas who stole much of the spotlight midway through Friday's first practice because of his quick progress through the sectors:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be motivated to muster a strong performance in Russia, meanwhile, after he was forced into an early retirement at the Bahrain Grand Prix a fortnight ago, leaving him fifth in the drivers' standings.

Esteban Ocon's engine cover caused a red flag just over halfway through the session after it flew off the Frenchman's Force India, but driving was swiftly resumed after the track had been cleared.

One manufacturer in particular need of a good run in Russia is McLaren, who have endured setback after setback in recent weeks and recorded mechanical failures across the Bahrain Grand Prix race weekend.

Drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne have managed just two race finishes combined across three races this season, and McLaren hinted the former was in the mood to improve that record in Sochi:

Alonso ended practice a little more than two-and-a-half seconds off Raikkonen, however, while he and Vandoorne failed to break the 20-lap mark:

The Williams pair of Lance Stroll (30) and Felipe Massa (29) combined for 59 total laps, the highest total of any driver partnership in the session, ending their opener in P9 and P8, respectively.

Raikkonen will be content with his individual performance after topping the leaderboards in first practice, with high hopes he can register his first podium finish of the year after ending the first three races of 2017 just outside the top three.