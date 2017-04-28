NFL Draft 2017: Team-by-Team Analysis and Grades for Round 1 Results

Elsa/Getty Images

The first day of the 2017 NFL draft took spectators through a roller-coaster ride filled with loops and turns that left even the smartest mock-drafter in awe.

The Chicago Bears initiated the quarterback frenzy, which put other teams eyeing a signal-caller on high alert. Rumors swirled about the Cleveland Browns' plan to trade up from No. 12 after acquiring edge-rusher Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick, as relayed by Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace's move up to No. 2 to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky put the kibosh on any hope the Browns had of landing the North Carolina product. The trade effect rippled, which added urgency for teams looking to acquire the quarterback of their choice. Once the Kansas City Chiefs moved up for Patrick Mahomes at No. 10, the Houston Texans couldn't sit at No. 25 and expect to land their preferred signal-caller, Deshaun Watson.

That's why it's hard to predict selection order in any draft. One trade can affect the strategy of several teams with similar ideas or the same prospect in mind.

Outside of the quarterback hoopla, a couple of Alabama prospects took a tumble and two NFC teams picked up great value for the picks. What's the grade for each first-round selection?

First-Round Grades and Analysis Pick Team Selection Grade Grade/Analysis 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M A The Browns went with the safe pick. Myles Garrett will have 10-sack seasons and earn several Pro Bowl invites. Well done, Cleveland. 2 Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina B The Bears drafted their ideal quarterback, and Mike Glennon will hold the seat in the meantime. Can Chicago trust a one-year collegiate starter? 3 San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford B Overall, Thomas ranks as a top-five player in the draft, but can he produce pressure off the edge? If not, where does he fit within the 49ers defense? 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU A Fournette could save quarterback Blake Bortles' job. A complementary ground attack will always be passer's best friend. 5 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan B- The Titans dropped the first domino at wide receiver, but it may have been premature with another pick at No. 18. 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU A The Jets found their new leader in the secondary. Adams can hit, cover and bark at teammates for not being on his level. 7 Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson A- Before Philip Rivers retires, he'll have a big red-zone weapon in wideout Mike Williams to rack up points. 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford A The Panthers add a dynamic piece to their offense. There will be much less pressure on Cam Newton under center going forward. 9 Cincinnati Bengals John Ross, WR, Washington A- Finally, wideout A.J. Green may have a complementary piece on the perimeter. Most will talk about Ross' 40 time, but he runs smooth routes too. 10 Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech B+ When the Chiefs finally get tired of losing playoff games with an uninspiring offense, they'll turn to Patrick Mahomes. He's going to stretch the field and maximize the offense. 11 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State A It's surprising to see the first cornerback come off the board almost mid-round. Lattimore brings great value and addresses a priority need in New Orleans. 12 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson A The Texans immediately moved up after the Chiefs grabbed their quarterback at No. 10. Watson will have a chance to start right away. 13 Arizona Cardinals Haason Reddick, LB, Temple B- It's a concern when a player must transition to a new position against the best of the best. Creativity will be the key to unlocking Reddick's potential as a linebacker. 14 Philadelphia Eagles Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee A The Eagles snagged the second-best pass-rusher behind Garrett at No. 14. Barnett will also produce 10-sack seasons. 15 Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State A- Injury concerns will cloud assessments on Hooker, but the Colts need a ball-hawking safety in the secondary. 16 Baltimore Ravens Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama C Humphrey may let a few deep balls sail over his head. That's a problem when facing Antonio Brown and Green twice a year. 17 Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama A- Allen took a moderate fall. Once considered a top-five prospect, Washington grabbed him at No. 17. His shoulder issue may limit his upside. 18 Tennessee Titans Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC C The Titans passed on Lattimore at No. 5 and picked Jackson at No. 18. He's a quick-twitch athlete, but can he develop into a solid cornerback? At 5'10", 186 pounds, he's likely limited to the slot. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama A The Buccaneers selected the best tight end in the draft. The front office adds a receiver and blocking asset in one pick. 20 Denver Broncos Garett Bolles, OT, Utah B Bolles brings a great redemption story into the league. However, he's still raw with a lot to learn at the position. 21 Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida B- When looking at Davis, you see a chiseled physique. Why is he hurt a lot? He's versatile, but will he be available on gameday? 22 Miami Dolphins Charles Harris, DE, Missouri B+ The Dolphins defensive line just added more nastiness up front. A few weeks in the weight room should help Charles Harris' questionable strength. 23 New York Giants Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss C The Giants already have a tight end who catches well but lacks in the blocking department. Eli Manning needs better pass protection. 24 Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State C+ Gareon Conley passed a polygraph test before the draft, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Aside from the rape accusation, how many snaps will he play behind Sean Smith, David Amerson and T.J. Carrie? He'll cruise through his rookie year without seeing much action. 25 Cleveland Browns David Njoku, TE, Miami B The Browns added a receiving tight end with a lot of room to grow in all aspects at his position. However, Njoku will only be as good as the quarterback under center. 26 Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA B The Falcons pass rush was nonexistent for the previous season with the exception of Vic Beasley. McKinley has the tools to be a decent pass-rusher. 27 Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU A The Bills secondary needs budding talent. Tre'Davious White should be able to start Week 1. He's been consistent in production at LSU. 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan B+ The Cowboys acquired a decent pass-rusher at No. 28. Dallas needs an asset who's able to push the pocket off the edge. Who knows when Randy Gregory will play another football game. 29 Cleveland Browns Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan B- Cleveland gets a special athlete in Peppers, but how does he fit the Browns defense? As a playmaker, he'll make games exciting to watch. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin B Watt isn't the most polished run defender, but he'll be able to rush the quarterback as soon as he steps on the field. 31 San Francisco 49ers Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama A If Foster stays out of trouble, the 49ers have the biggest steal in the first round. He's easily a top-10 talent within the draft class. 32 New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin B Ramczyk doesn't have a lot of experience. However, what he showed on the collegiate film showed promise.

Notable First-Round Selections



No. 2 Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Once NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Trubisky as the Bears' pick at No. 2, most thought about quarterback Mike Glennon, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the team during the offseason, per Spotrac.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport stated, the team already attached Glennon's throwing arm to a short leash:

As a one-year starter at North Carolina, Trubisky will need time to develop behind the scenes before he takes a live snap under center in the regular season. Glennon could play out two full campaigns as a stopgap signal-caller while the understudy prepares for his opportunity.

Still, the Bears have significant guaranteed cash tied to their quarterbacks, per ESPN's Darren Rovell:

After the Jay Cutler experiment, the Bears need options. The franchise has lacked stability at quarterback in recent memory. Pace seems focused on righting the ship at the position whether it's Glennon or Trubisky for the future.

No. 12 Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Watson landed in the best situation among the three quarterbacks selected in the first round. After signing off on a four-year, $72 million contract and one rocky season, the Houston Texans severed ties with quarterback Brock Osweiler.

The Clemson product will compete with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden for the starting spot under center.

In two starts, Savage failed to throw a touchdown pass with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller Jr. at his disposal. Weeden hasn't thrown a pass since the 2015 season. Watson's competition won't exactly push him to his outer limits.

Nonetheless, the No. 12 overall pick will come into training camp with something to prove. Prior to the draft, Watson expressed that he would take it personally if Trubisky went before him as the top passer in the class.

"It's like a slap in the face, to be honest," Watson told ESPN's Josina Anderson (h/t Pro Football Talk).

Well, Watson, consider yourself slapped across the cheek. In terms of collegiate accomplishments, the Clemson quarterback achieved far more than the two signal-callers picked before him, per ESPN Stats & Info:

With college production and a CFP National Championship victory in the rearview mirror, Watson will attempt to further elevate his game as a pro on a team that needs him. He's set up to succeed with a dynamic running back in Lamar Miller and a top-10 wideout in Hopkins at his disposal.

No. 31 San Francisco 49ers: Reuben Foster

Based on the past couple of months, many saw linebacker Reuben Foster's draft-day slide coming a mile away. At one point, the San Francisco 49ers contemplated taking the Alabama prospect at No. 2 overall, per MMQB's Albert Breer:

General manager John Lynch played his cards well on Thursday night. He acquired extra picks and moved down just one spot to select defensive end Solomon Thomas with the draft's third pick.

Then, he somehow coaxed a divisional rival into helping his team move up to take Foster. Reporter Ed Werder scratched his head a bit after the exchange:

According to Rapoport, the 49ers did their due diligence on Foster before making the decision:

If not for trading up to No. 31, San Francisco would've likely drafted him at No. 34 overall. In total, the 49ers have a young, solid defense with a grizzled veteran in NaVorro Bowman in the middle. On Thursday, Lynch added two potentially immediate high-impact assets to the front seven.

Remember those physical matchups between Jim Harbaugh's 49ers and Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks? We could see those hard-hitting contests again. However, San Francisco must address its offense on Day 2. Quarterback Brian Hoyer needs another perimeter weapon.

Stats provided by Sports Reference and Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.