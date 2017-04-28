Biggest Offseason Priorities and Targets for Memphis Grizzlies

1 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

It's no coincidence that the Grizzlies' seven-year playoff streak—a franchise record—began when Tony Allen came to town. He and Zach Randolph, who was traded to Memphis a year prior in 2009, have combined to comprise the heart and soul of the team's long-time Grit-N-Grind identity.

Both of those grizzled veterans will be free agents this summer. It's possible that either (or both) doesn't return.

Between the two, Z-Bo is probably the safer bet to come back. He settled in as an effective sixth man during the regular season (14.1 points, 8.2 assists) and readily stepped back into a starting role during the playoffs for head coach David Fizdale.

Randolph turns 36 in July, but he should have plenty of shelf life left. He's never been reliant on speed or athleticism, and his comfort in a reserve role will allow Memphis to manage his minutes as needed.

Allen, on the other hand, may be a more difficult sell, pending the price tag. He's still plenty effective as a perimeter defender, especially for a 35-year-old, but for how long can he retain his value on that end when—not if—his body breaks down?

A right leg injury kept him out of this year's postseason, and if Allen's body won't hold up, he may have a tough time remaining relevant in the league on account of his perpetually poor perimeter shooting (27.8 percent from three this season, 28.0 percent for his career).

Allen and Randolph are both capable of filling critical roles on and off the court for the Grizzlies going forward, but at what cost to a cap-crunched club?