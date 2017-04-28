Cam Robinson Not Picked in 1st Round of 2017 NFL Draft; Possible Landing Spots

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With concern about the talent level of this offensive line class, no one knew if Cam Robinson would go off the board early as teams rolled the dice or if he'd wind up waiting for his name to be called.

It turned out to be the latter.

Robinson was left waiting in Philadelphia on Thursday as the first 32 picks of the 2017 NFL draft came and went without his being selected.

No offensive tackle went off the board until the Denver Broncos selected with the No. 20 overall pick. It was the first time since 1982 an offensive tackle had not gone in the top 15. went No. 32 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Robinson 27th overall on his board, behind Bolles and Ramczyk. He did, however, name Robinson the most NFL-ready of the trio.

Much of that likely comes due to Robinson consistently playing against elite competition at Alabama. Robinson was named the Outland Trophy winner, was given the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and was named to the All-SEC first team.

Odds are he'll come off the board early in the second round. The Seattle Seahawks could use a major upgrade on their offensive line and are sitting at No. 34. If the Green Bay Packers don't pull the trigger a pick earlier, that feels like a natural fit.

If Seattle passes, basically any of the teams remaining in the 30s could wind up drafting him. Robinson won't last long into the second round.