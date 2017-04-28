    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3

    The first round of the 2017 NFL draft is in the books, and boy was it a wild one. We had surprise after surprise for roughly four hours in perhaps the most entertaining draft in recent memory.

    This draft class is heavy in defensive talent, yet, we saw two running backs, three wide receivers and three quarterbacks go within the top 12 selections. There were also trades galore in the first round, starting with the Chicago Bears' trade up to No. 2 to secure quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

    The Cleveland Browns traded down once then back into the first round, ending up with pass-rusher Myles Garrett, defender Jabrill Peppers, tight end David Njoku and an extra 2018 first-round pick.

    There are always draft slides, but who saw Jonathan Allen sliding to pick No. 17 or Reuben Foster falling to pick No. 31?

    Yes, the first-round was about as unexpected as it could be, and it made a complete mockery of pretty much every single mock draft out there. This, of course, isn't going to stop us from trying to mock the next two rounds—which we're going to do here. We'll run down the current draft order for Day 2 and make projections based on factors like prospect stock, player potential and team needs.

    We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related stories heading into Day 2.

     

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

    Rounds 2 and 3
    PickNFL TeamProjected Selection
    Round 2
    1Green Bay PackersJoe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
    2Seattle SeahawksForrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
    3Jacksonville JaguarsQuincy Wilson, CB, Florida
    4Chicago BearsBudda Baker, S, Washington
    5Los Angeles RamsChidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
    6Los Angeles ChargersKevin King, CB, Washington
    7New York JetsCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    9Cincinnati BengalsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    10New Orleans SaintsMarcus Maye, S, Florida
    11Philadelphia EaglesAlvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
    12Buffalo BillsZay Jones, WR, ECU
    13Arizona CardinalsDeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
    14Indianapolis ColtsMalik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
    15Baltimore RavensCooper Kupp, WR Eastern Washington
    16Minnesota VikingsDalvin Tomlinson, DL, Alabama
    17Washington RedskinsZach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
    18Tampa Bay BuccaneersRaekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
    19Denver BroncosD'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
    20Cleveland BrownsJosh Jones, S, N.C. State
    21Detroit LionsTyus Bowser, LB, Houston
    22Miami DolphinsFabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
    23New York GiantsDan Feeney, G, Indiana
    24Oakland RaidersDerek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
    25Houston TexansMarcus Williams, S, Utah
    26Seattle SeahawksCordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
    27Kansas City ChiefsCurtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
    28Dallas CowboysJordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
    29Green Bay PackersBucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
    30Pittsburgh SteelersMontravius Adams, DL, Auburn
    31Atlanta FalconsCaleb Brantley, DL, Florida
    32Carolina PanthersObi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
    Round 3
    1Cleveland BrownsJoshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
    2San Francisco 49ersJustin Evans, S, Texas A&M
    3Chicago BearsArDarius Stewart, WR,
    4Jacksonville JaguarsDavis Webb, QB, California
    5Los Angeles RamsJuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
    6New York JetsPat Elflein, C, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersDeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
    8New England PatriotsSidney Jones, CB, Washington
    9Cincinnati BengalsDuke Riley, LB, LSU
    10Baltimore RavensAdam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
    11Buffalo BillsTim Williams, DE, Alabama
    12New Orleans SaintsDorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
    13Arizona CardinalsDion Dawkins, OT, Temple
    14Baltimore RavensCarl Lawson, DE, Auburn
    15Minnesota VikingsTaylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan
    16Indianapolis ColtsLarry Ogunjobi, DL, N.C.-Charlotte
    17Washington RedskinsDesmond King, S, Iowa
    18Denver BroncosJake Butt, TE, Michigan
    19Tennessee TitansJosh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
    20Tampa Bay BuccaneersRyan Anderson, LB, Alabama
    21Detroit LionsChris Godwin, WR, Penn State
    22Minnesota VikingsKareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
    23New York GiantsDaeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M
    24Oakland RaidersAnthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
    25Houston TexansKendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
    26Seattle SeahawksRasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
    27Kansas City ChiefsCarlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
    28Dallas CowboysGerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
    29Green Bay PackersCarlos Watkins, DL, Clemson
    30Pittsburgh SteelersNathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
    31Atlanta FalconsDanny Isidora, G, Miami
    32New England PatriotsTarell Basham, DE, Ohio
    33*Miami DolphinsBlair Brown, LB, Ohio
    34Carolina PanthersKendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
    35Philadelphia EaglesSamaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
    36Tennessee TitansJaleel Johnson, DL, Iowa
    37Denver BroncosZach Banner, G, USC
    38Seattle SeahawksTedric Thompson, S, Colorado
    39New Orleans SaintsTeez Tabor, CB, Florida
    40Kansas City ChiefsRyan Switzer, WR, North Carolina
    41Pittsburgh SteelersTanoh Kpassagnon, DL, Villanova
    42Seattle SeahawksShaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida
    43New York JetsBrad Kaaya, QB, Miami
    Latest Buzz

    Where Does Mixon Go?

    You're probably tired of hearing about Joe Mixon and his 2014 assault of a woman, but it's something teams aren't going to and shouldn't forget. According to James Poling of NewsOK.com, at least six teams have either removed Mixon from their draft boards or have hinted to having removed him.

    What Mixon did was despicable, but he has enough on-field talent that at some point, a team is going to take a chance on him. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, one team still considering Mixon is the Green Bay Packers.

    "A source on the scouting staff said the plan is to go defense early and often in this draft, unless a surprise player falls in Round 1," Miller wrote. "The same source said Joe Mixon is very much in play in Round 2. He remains on their board."

    Well, the Packers traded out of the first round so that the Cleveland Browns could move up and now control the first pick of Day 2. I think there's a good chance general manager Ted Thompson trades down again (I'm not mocking trades) and grabs Mixon, who may have been in play in Round 1.

    According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, teams are interested in the 33rd pick.

     

    What About DeShone Kizer?

    Three quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the draft, but one of them wasn't Notre Dame product DeShone Kizer. He's one of the few players invited to the draft who weren't drafted, though he might not actually mind.

    "The advice I've gotten, once again, is to just enjoy the moment," Kizer said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show. "Because this experience itself is something that's absolutely amazing."

    Though he isn't expected to be ready to start early in his career, somebody on Day 2 is going to take a chance on Kizer. One team that could be a great fit for Kizer is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals may be looking at the last days of Carson Palmer, and Kizer could be his heir apparent.

    Cardinals general manager Steve Keim at least seems to think Kizer is the type of pocket passer who would fit Arizona's system, according to ESPN's Britt McHenry:

    The beauty of this potential pairing is that the presence of Palmer would give the Cardinals time to develop Kizer before throwing him into the proverbial fire.

    In fact, I wouldn't be too surprised if the Cardinals traded up to the Packers' spot at 33 to ensure they get Kizer.

     

    No Cousins Deal in Place

    If you were digging through social media during the first round, you may have heard some rumors suggesting the Browns were looking to deal for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

    At one point, the rumor was even reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

    However, it turns out that there was no substance behind the sizzling rumor—at least as far as the teams are willing to publicly admit:

    This doesn't mean the Browns won't try to trade for Cousins or another veteran quarterback before the start of Day 2. The team has plenty of ammunition. Even after trading back into Round 1, the Browns still have a second-round pick, the first pick in Round 3 plus two first-rounders and three second-rounders in 2018.