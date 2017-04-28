2017 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3April 28, 2017
The first round of the 2017 NFL draft is in the books, and boy was it a wild one. We had surprise after surprise for roughly four hours in perhaps the most entertaining draft in recent memory.
This draft class is heavy in defensive talent, yet, we saw two running backs, three wide receivers and three quarterbacks go within the top 12 selections. There were also trades galore in the first round, starting with the Chicago Bears' trade up to No. 2 to secure quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
The Cleveland Browns traded down once then back into the first round, ending up with pass-rusher Myles Garrett, defender Jabrill Peppers, tight end David Njoku and an extra 2018 first-round pick.
There are always draft slides, but who saw Jonathan Allen sliding to pick No. 17 or Reuben Foster falling to pick No. 31?
Yes, the first-round was about as unexpected as it could be, and it made a complete mockery of pretty much every single mock draft out there. This, of course, isn't going to stop us from trying to mock the next two rounds—which we're going to do here. We'll run down the current draft order for Day 2 and make projections based on factors like prospect stock, player potential and team needs.
We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related stories heading into Day 2.
2017 NFL Mock Draft
|Rounds 2 and 3
|Pick
|NFL Team
|Projected Selection
|Round 2
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
|4
|Chicago Bears
|Budda Baker, S, Washington
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado
|6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kevin King, CB, Washington
|7
|New York Jets
|Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
|10
|New Orleans Saints
|Marcus Maye, S, Florida
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|Zay Jones, WR, ECU
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
|15
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cooper Kupp, WR Eastern Washington
|16
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, Alabama
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
|19
|Denver Broncos
|D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
|20
|Cleveland Browns
|Josh Jones, S, N.C. State
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
|23
|New York Giants
|Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State
|25
|Houston Texans
|Marcus Williams, S, Utah
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
|Round 3
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
|3
|Chicago Bears
|ArDarius Stewart, WR,
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Davis Webb, QB, California
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
|6
|New York Jets
|Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State
|7
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
|8
|New England Patriots
|Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Duke Riley, LB, LSU
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
|11
|Buffalo Bills
|Tim Williams, DE, Alabama
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh
|13
|Arizona Cardinals
|Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
|15
|Minnesota Vikings
|Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan
|16
|Indianapolis Colts
|Larry Ogunjobi, DL, N.C.-Charlotte
|17
|Washington Redskins
|Desmond King, S, Iowa
|18
|Denver Broncos
|Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
|19
|Tennessee Titans
|Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
|20
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State
|22
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo
|23
|New York Giants
|Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M
|24
|Oakland Raiders
|Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
|25
|Houston Texans
|Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
|26
|Seattle Seahawks
|Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia
|27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
|29
|Green Bay Packers
|Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson
|30
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh
|31
|Atlanta Falcons
|Danny Isidora, G, Miami
|32
|New England Patriots
|Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
|33*
|Miami Dolphins
|Blair Brown, LB, Ohio
|34
|Carolina Panthers
|Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU
|35
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma
|36
|Tennessee Titans
|Jaleel Johnson, DL, Iowa
|37
|Denver Broncos
|Zach Banner, G, USC
|38
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado
|39
|New Orleans Saints
|Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
|40
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina
|41
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL, Villanova
|42
|Seattle Seahawks
|Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida
|43
|New York Jets
|Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami
|*Pick 33-43 in Round 3 are compensatory picks
Latest Buzz
Where Does Mixon Go?
You're probably tired of hearing about Joe Mixon and his 2014 assault of a woman, but it's something teams aren't going to and shouldn't forget. According to James Poling of NewsOK.com, at least six teams have either removed Mixon from their draft boards or have hinted to having removed him.
What Mixon did was despicable, but he has enough on-field talent that at some point, a team is going to take a chance on him. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, one team still considering Mixon is the Green Bay Packers.
"A source on the scouting staff said the plan is to go defense early and often in this draft, unless a surprise player falls in Round 1," Miller wrote. "The same source said Joe Mixon is very much in play in Round 2. He remains on their board."
Well, the Packers traded out of the first round so that the Cleveland Browns could move up and now control the first pick of Day 2. I think there's a good chance general manager Ted Thompson trades down again (I'm not mocking trades) and grabs Mixon, who may have been in play in Round 1.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, teams are interested in the 33rd pick.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Teams are already interested in pick No. 33, currently owned by the #Packers. Plenty of talent some thought was in the first round available4/28/2017, 4:14:11 AM
What About DeShone Kizer?
Three quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the draft, but one of them wasn't Notre Dame product DeShone Kizer. He's one of the few players invited to the draft who weren't drafted, though he might not actually mind.
"The advice I've gotten, once again, is to just enjoy the moment," Kizer said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show. "Because this experience itself is something that's absolutely amazing."
Though he isn't expected to be ready to start early in his career, somebody on Day 2 is going to take a chance on Kizer. One team that could be a great fit for Kizer is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals may be looking at the last days of Carson Palmer, and Kizer could be his heir apparent.
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim at least seems to think Kizer is the type of pocket passer who would fit Arizona's system, according to ESPN's Britt McHenry:
Britt McHenry @BrittMcHenry
Cardinals GM Steve Keim thinks Deshaun Watson has more of a traditional QB skill set w/ mobility unlike a run first QB like RGIII & Kaep4/26/2017, 4:40:14 PM
The beauty of this potential pairing is that the presence of Palmer would give the Cardinals time to develop Kizer before throwing him into the proverbial fire.
In fact, I wouldn't be too surprised if the Cardinals traded up to the Packers' spot at 33 to ensure they get Kizer.
No Cousins Deal in Place
If you were digging through social media during the first round, you may have heard some rumors suggesting the Browns were looking to deal for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.
At one point, the rumor was even reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Wow. Cleveland is trying to trade for Kirk Cousins. This is real.4/28/2017, 12:45:57 AM
However, it turns out that there was no substance behind the sizzling rumor—at least as far as the teams are willing to publicly admit:
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
Redskins sources say report that Browns trading for Kirk Cousins is NOT true4/28/2017, 12:56:38 AM
Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot
As for the #NFLNetwork report that the #Browns tried to trade for Kirk Cousins, Sashi Browns said,"bad reporting''4/28/2017, 3:40:37 AM
This doesn't mean the Browns won't try to trade for Cousins or another veteran quarterback before the start of Day 2. The team has plenty of ammunition. Even after trading back into Round 1, the Browns still have a second-round pick, the first pick in Round 3 plus two first-rounders and three second-rounders in 2018.