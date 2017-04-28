2017 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Predictions for Rounds 2 and 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The first round of the 2017 NFL draft is in the books, and boy was it a wild one. We had surprise after surprise for roughly four hours in perhaps the most entertaining draft in recent memory.

This draft class is heavy in defensive talent, yet, we saw two running backs, three wide receivers and three quarterbacks go within the top 12 selections. There were also trades galore in the first round, starting with the Chicago Bears' trade up to No. 2 to secure quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Cleveland Browns traded down once then back into the first round, ending up with pass-rusher Myles Garrett, defender Jabrill Peppers, tight end David Njoku and an extra 2018 first-round pick.

There are always draft slides, but who saw Jonathan Allen sliding to pick No. 17 or Reuben Foster falling to pick No. 31?

Yes, the first-round was about as unexpected as it could be, and it made a complete mockery of pretty much every single mock draft out there. This, of course, isn't going to stop us from trying to mock the next two rounds—which we're going to do here. We'll run down the current draft order for Day 2 and make projections based on factors like prospect stock, player potential and team needs.

We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related stories heading into Day 2.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Rounds 2 and 3 Pick NFL Team Projected Selection Round 2 1 Green Bay Packers Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma 2 Seattle Seahawks Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 3 Jacksonville Jaguars Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 4 Chicago Bears Budda Baker, S, Washington 5 Los Angeles Rams Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado 6 Los Angeles Chargers Kevin King, CB, Washington 7 New York Jets Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 9 Cincinnati Bengals Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 10 New Orleans Saints Marcus Maye, S, Florida 11 Philadelphia Eagles Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee 12 Buffalo Bills Zay Jones, WR, ECU 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14 Indianapolis Colts Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 15 Baltimore Ravens Cooper Kupp, WR Eastern Washington 16 Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, Alabama 17 Washington Redskins Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 19 Denver Broncos D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas 20 Cleveland Browns Josh Jones, S, N.C. State 21 Detroit Lions Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston 22 Miami Dolphins Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA 23 New York Giants Dan Feeney, G, Indiana 24 Oakland Raiders Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State 25 Houston Texans Marcus Williams, S, Utah 26 Seattle Seahawks Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson 27 Kansas City Chiefs Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State 28 Dallas Cowboys Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State 29 Green Bay Packers Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn 31 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 32 Carolina Panthers Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut Round 3 1 Cleveland Browns Joshua Dobbs, QB, Tennessee 2 San Francisco 49ers Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M 3 Chicago Bears ArDarius Stewart, WR, 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Davis Webb, QB, California 5 Los Angeles Rams JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 6 New York Jets Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State 8 New England Patriots Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 9 Cincinnati Bengals Duke Riley, LB, LSU 10 Baltimore Ravens Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland 11 Buffalo Bills Tim Williams, DE, Alabama 12 New Orleans Saints Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh 13 Arizona Cardinals Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple 14 Baltimore Ravens Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn 15 Minnesota Vikings Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan 16 Indianapolis Colts Larry Ogunjobi, DL, N.C.-Charlotte 17 Washington Redskins Desmond King, S, Iowa 18 Denver Broncos Jake Butt, TE, Michigan 19 Tennessee Titans Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State 22 Minnesota Vikings Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo 23 New York Giants Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M 24 Oakland Raiders Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern 25 Houston Texans Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU 26 Seattle Seahawks Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia 27 Kansas City Chiefs Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech 28 Dallas Cowboys Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama 29 Green Bay Packers Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Nathan Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh 31 Atlanta Falcons Danny Isidora, G, Miami 32 New England Patriots Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio 33* Miami Dolphins Blair Brown, LB, Ohio 34 Carolina Panthers Kendell Beckwith, LB, LSU 35 Philadelphia Eagles Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma 36 Tennessee Titans Jaleel Johnson, DL, Iowa 37 Denver Broncos Zach Banner, G, USC 38 Seattle Seahawks Tedric Thompson, S, Colorado 39 New Orleans Saints Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 40 Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Switzer, WR, North Carolina 41 Pittsburgh Steelers Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL, Villanova 42 Seattle Seahawks Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida 43 New York Jets Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami *Pick 33-43 in Round 3 are compensatory picks

Latest Buzz

Where Does Mixon Go?



You're probably tired of hearing about Joe Mixon and his 2014 assault of a woman, but it's something teams aren't going to and shouldn't forget. According to James Poling of NewsOK.com, at least six teams have either removed Mixon from their draft boards or have hinted to having removed him.

What Mixon did was despicable, but he has enough on-field talent that at some point, a team is going to take a chance on him. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, one team still considering Mixon is the Green Bay Packers.

"A source on the scouting staff said the plan is to go defense early and often in this draft, unless a surprise player falls in Round 1," Miller wrote. "The same source said Joe Mixon is very much in play in Round 2. He remains on their board."

Well, the Packers traded out of the first round so that the Cleveland Browns could move up and now control the first pick of Day 2. I think there's a good chance general manager Ted Thompson trades down again (I'm not mocking trades) and grabs Mixon, who may have been in play in Round 1.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, teams are interested in the 33rd pick.

What About DeShone Kizer?

Three quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the draft, but one of them wasn't Notre Dame product DeShone Kizer. He's one of the few players invited to the draft who weren't drafted, though he might not actually mind.

"The advice I've gotten, once again, is to just enjoy the moment," Kizer said Thursday on the Dan Patrick Show. "Because this experience itself is something that's absolutely amazing."

Though he isn't expected to be ready to start early in his career, somebody on Day 2 is going to take a chance on Kizer. One team that could be a great fit for Kizer is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals may be looking at the last days of Carson Palmer, and Kizer could be his heir apparent.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim at least seems to think Kizer is the type of pocket passer who would fit Arizona's system, according to ESPN's Britt McHenry:

The beauty of this potential pairing is that the presence of Palmer would give the Cardinals time to develop Kizer before throwing him into the proverbial fire.

In fact, I wouldn't be too surprised if the Cardinals traded up to the Packers' spot at 33 to ensure they get Kizer.

No Cousins Deal in Place

If you were digging through social media during the first round, you may have heard some rumors suggesting the Browns were looking to deal for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

At one point, the rumor was even reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

However, it turns out that there was no substance behind the sizzling rumor—at least as far as the teams are willing to publicly admit:

This doesn't mean the Browns won't try to trade for Cousins or another veteran quarterback before the start of Day 2. The team has plenty of ammunition. Even after trading back into Round 1, the Browns still have a second-round pick, the first pick in Round 3 plus two first-rounders and three second-rounders in 2018.