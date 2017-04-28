Forrest Lamp Not Picked in 1st Round of 2017 NFL Draft; Possible Landing Spots

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the top names still available after the first round of the 2017 NFL draft is Western Kentucky guard Forrest Lamp.

The talented player wasn't taken with the first 32 picks, but it wouldn't be surprising if he is one of the first names off the board on Day 2 from Philadelphia.

Per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, he was the No. 20 overall player in the class and is currently the third-best available after Day 1.

Lamp has good size for the position at 6'4", 309 pounds, with the strength that could make him an immediate contributor at the next level. He finished with 34 reps on the bench press at the NFL combine, one off Isaac Asiata and Carl Lawson for the most in the class.

Even with his size, the guard is still among the most athletic offensive line prospects with good explosiveness and quick feet. He could be a mauling guard in the run game who not only can take out the man in front of him but can move into the second level and help open up big plays.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report also noted his weakness not being a major concern:

His arm length is what will force him inside on the line instead of being a full-time tackle like he was in college, but his experience at the position makes him a versatile option for whoever takes him.

With teams not always in a rush to draft interior linemen in the first round, Lamp remains available. However, one of the several squads on the clock early in the second round should take him quickly.

The Seattle Seahawks are the most obvious pick at No. 34. They traded out of the first round, as they are known to do, but desperately need help on the offensive line after having problems up front all year. Russell Wilson is a franchise quarterback but has been sacked at least 40 times in each of the last four seasons. If they don't take Alabama tackle Cam Robinson, Lamp is the clear choice.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams gave up the second-most sacks in the league while averaging the second-fewest yards per carry. Lamp could be used to clear out space for Todd Gurley or potentially the recently drafted Leonard Fournette with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His floor might be pick No. 38 with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In any case, the need for offensive line help and the talent Lamp possesses should lead to him hearing his name called early Friday night in Round 2.