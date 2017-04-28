Dalvin Cook Not Picked in 1st Round of 2017 NFL Draft; Possible Landing Spots

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook was widely considered one of the top running backs in the 2017 NFL draft class, but that wasn't enough for the Florida State Seminoles star to hear his name called in the first round Thursday in Philadelphia.

Cook was one of the more notable omissions through the first 32 selections. The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds was among those surprised by the snub:

The Minnesota Vikings have the 16th pick in the second round, and they may look to move up in order to get Cook. The Cincinnati Bengals, who own the 41st overall pick, may have Cook near the top of their board as well.

The Vikings signed Latavius Murray to a three-year deal after declining to pick up Adrian Peterson's option for 2017. Minnesota would have little trouble offloading Murray after one season, though, considering the team would save $5.15 million by releasing him next offseason, per Over the Cap.

Murray ran for 1,066 yards and reached the Pro Bowl in 2015, but he took a step backward in 2016, rushing for 788 yards.

Cook would arguably be an upgrade for the long term over Murray, and in the short term, Cook and Murray could combine to be a dynamic duo on the ground.

For Cincinnati, Cook could be the eventual replacement for Jeremy Hill, who's in the final year of his contract. Hill has averaged 3.6 and 3.8 yards per carry over each of the last two years, failing to match an impressive rookie season in which he cracked 1,000 yards.

Cook may be able to stay relatively close to home should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take him in the second round. The Bucs may be questioning Doug Martin as the answer at running back after he averaged 2.9 yards a carry in 2016.

Especially after Tampa Bay added tight end O.J. Howard in the first round, drafting Cook would give it one of the most promising offenses in the NFL.